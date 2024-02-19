Barcelona interested in €80 million-rated star who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City - Reports

Barcelona are interested in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has also been linked to Chelsea and Manchester City, according to journalist Roger Torello (via Mundo Deportivo).

The Georgian winger moved from Dinamo Batumi to Napoli for €13.3 million in the summer of 2022. He had a meteoric impact in his first season at the club, forming a potent attacking partnership with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and helping them win the 2022-23 Serie A title.

In 74 appearances for Napoli, Kvaratskhelia has returned an impressive 20 goals and 22 assists. He also has 28 caps for the Georgia national team, bagging 15 goals and seven assists.

This season, he has showcased his incredible quality and technical brilliance in the Champions League, leading the 2023-24 group stage in dribbles (44) ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe (42) and Rafael Leao (36). He has scored six goals and assisted five in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

Barcelona need to focus on strengthening other parts of their squad, like their midfield and defense, where they have a severe lack of depth. However, according to the report, they will not shy away from signing a left winger if the situation permits.

Kvaratskhelia's market value reportedly sits at a staggering €80 million, while his contract with Napoli lasts till 2027. Manchester City and Chelsea have also reportedly showcased an interest in signing the Georgian.

With Barcelona traveling to Naples on Wednesday, February 21, to play the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Napoli, they will have a chance to see Kvaratskhelia in action first-hand.

Barcelona close to signing Real Valladolid wonderkid: Reports

Barcelona are close to completing the signing of Real Valladolid wonderkid Alvaro Gomez, according to Spanish media outlet AS.

Born in 2009, the defender has been touted as a special talent by his managers and people involved with his development. He can be deployed as a centre-back as well as a right-back, showing his versatility at such a young age.

He has impressed across all youth levels for Valladolid, regularly competing and training with players above his age levels in the youth setup. He could become the latest addition to Barca's burgeoning core of young defensive talent, which includes Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde and Hector Fort among many others.

Atletico Madrid had reportedly tried to make a move for him in the summer, but his entourage decided to keep him at Valladolid.