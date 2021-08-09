"We have to move on" - Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman opens up on the departure of Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants the whole team to rise and move on following the departure of superstar Lionel Messi.

Following Barcelona's convincing 3-0 win over Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy, Koeman said there was no time to dwell on the loss of Lionel Messi. He indicated that the team has to work even harder to cope without their talisman. Koeman said:

"It's normal that when a player like Messi leaves, it's hard for everyone, but we have to move on because we can't change the situation. We have to play well, win and work even harder. There are other players who can play in his position and play an important role in the team. We don't have Leo now, though. We have to move on and look forward."

Lionel Messi has left Barcelona after more than 20 years. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is now on the cusp of reuniting with his old teammate and friend Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be looking at the likes of Sergio Agüero, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann to step up in the absence of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman with his farewell for Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/fb8h0ToEgO — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 7, 2021

Ronald Koeman believes in Barcelona's squad despite losing Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is trying to remain optimistic for the new season despite losing Lionel Messi this summer. The manager wants new signings like Memphis Depay and players from midfield to step up and score more goals. Koeman said:

"We've signed Memphis Depay, who has shown today that he can be really effective. The midfielders need to score more and the squad needs to improve. The best player in the world will always be missed, but you have to accept it and get to work."

Ronald Koeman was also happy with Barcelona's commanding performance against Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Speaking after the game, Koeman said:

"It's a really good result. Football wise, we reached a really good level. We're on the right track to competing well in the first match."

The departure of Lionel Messi might have hurt Barcelona's chances for next season. However, his exit could be a blessing in disguise for players like Dembele and Griezmann who can finally play without being in the shadow of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"There's a Lionel Messi-sized void now at Barcelona."



Where does Koeman go from here? 😣 pic.twitter.com/SALg1LlZwX — Goal (@goal) August 8, 2021

