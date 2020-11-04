In an interview with Spanish media outlet Muchodeporte, former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has opened up on his relationship with Lionel Messi and has claimed that Barcelona cannot afford to lose the Argentine talisman in the upcoming transfer window.

Lionel Messi has not been at his best for Barcelona this season and is yet to score a goal from open play for the club. The Argentine star has taken up a creative role in Ronald Koeman's set-up and needs to step up to the plate in the final third in the coming weeks.

Rakitic habló sobre su relación con Messi y opinó sobre las declaraciones de Setién: "Hay que cuidarlo de una manera especial" https://t.co/NzBII7Tq4l — infobae (@infobae) November 3, 2020

Ivan Rakitic spent six years at Barcelona before leaving the club in the summer transfer window this year. The Croatian midfielder currently plays for Sevilla and has fond memories of his time at Barcelona.

Rakitic spent his first season at the club as an attacking midfielder and played a pivotal role in Barcelona's extraordinary treble-winning campaign under Luis Enrique. The former Barcelona star shared an excellent relationship with Lionel Messi during his time at the club and has claimed that the Barcelona captain deserves special treatment.

Also Read: Ferencvaros vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Ivan Rakitic heaps praise on Barcelona captain Lionel Messi

Rakitic and Messi shared a good relationship

Advertisement

According to former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi still remains to Barcelona's prospects this season and will continue to be one of the league's best players. Lionel Messi has not enjoyed the best of starts to his season and will have to step up to the plate if Barcelona have to win silverware this season.

Lionel Messi has already established himself as one of the best players in history and Ivan Rakitic has acknowledged that playing alongside the Barcelona star remains a privilege.

"Players of that level are different from everyone else and the other players have to take care of them in a very special way because of their ability to make a difference. We do not know if in the future we will be lucky enough to see a footballer like Lionel Messi again."

Advertisement

Lionel Messi has scored only three goals this season and has not been at his prolific best in the final third. Barcelona have managed only two points from their last four La Liga games and cannot afford to slip up in the league this month. The Catalans have been excellent in the UEFA Champions League, however, and will need to replicate their form in Spain's domestic competitions.

Ivan Rakitic joined Sevilla at the end of last season and has enjoyed a few positive outings for the Andalusian club. Sevilla held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw earlier this season with the Croatian midfielder playing an important role against former teammates Sergio Busquets.

Rakitic played against Barcelona this season

Lionel Messi's season at Barcelona so far has been surrounded by controversy in recent weeks. The Argentine forward's role in the Barcelona dressing room has also been heavily scrutinised, with former manager Quique Setien claiming that Lionel Messi is difficult to manage.

Barcelona are in a transitional phase at the moment with manager Ronald Koeman altering the tactical fabric of the side. The Blaugrana have experienced a mixed bag of results so far this season and will want to polish their skills in the final third.

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21