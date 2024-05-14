Barcelona offer Vitor Roque as part of deal to sign 27-year-old Porto winger: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly offered Brazilian star Vitor Roque as a part of a deal to sign 27-year-old Porto winger Pepe in the upcoming summer transfer window. The reports come after Roque was once again not given minutes to play in Barca's league clash against Real Sociedad last night.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the deal between Barcelona and Porto will see Roque moving to the Portuguese club on a loan deal with an option to buy. Pepe, meanwhile, will move to Barcelona on a permanent transfer for a lower fee.

The report suggests that the two clubs have already established early contacts. However, several European clubs are reportedly interested in signing Vitor Roque this summer, either on loan or via a permanent deal.

The Brazilian teenager joined Barcelona in the winter transfer window and has been struggling to get minutes in Barca's games. The Catalan club is reportedly keen on a loan move for the striker. Selling him permanently to reinvest the fees in bolstering their squad is also an option.

A potential loan deal with Porto could help the club get hold of a much-needed left winger, with only Ferran Torres and Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix covering the position for now.

Barcelona director Deco and coach Xavi weigh in on Vitor Roque's future at the club

Speaking about Vitor Roque's future at the club and him not getting minutes, Barcelona director Deco said they'll plan his future "between closed doors" and that it's "normal" to generate such news when there aren't any games.

“It's normal… when there's no football, that there are news in the media. It's difficult, no games for 10 days... Barça generates a lot of news. I will not share anything on our plan here, we plan that between closed doors," Deco said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Speaking after Barca's 2-0 win against Real Sociedad in the league on Monday night (May 13), Blaugrana coach Xavi also opened up about Roque's case. The coach believes that there's competition in a big club like Barcelona and that Roque must compete with other "high-level" footballers.

"At Barça, there is competition. He's a young footballer and he needs to improve to compete against high-level footballers."

Xavi also revealed that the striker had hurt his ankle before the game, so he was in doubt to feature anyway. Speaking about the player's future, the Spaniard said that it will be addressed at the end of the season.

“Vitor was in doubt until the last minute because yesterday he suffered a very strong blow to his ankle…About his future, it will be seen at the end of the season. I don't have to talk now," Xavi said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Vitor Roque has scored two goals in 13 appearances for the Blaugrana this season, since his arrival in January. It remains to be seen whether he stays at Barca.