Barcelona and Real Madrid in talks to sign Chelsea target: Reports

Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are all in talks with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde's representatives as interest in the centre-back heats up.

Kounde, 23, is highly sought after having impressed in recent years with Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are all tracking the Frenchman.

Florian Plettenberg reports that all three clubs have held talks, with Bayern Munich also being touted as a potential destination for the French international. Kounde has seven national caps to his name.

Sevilla signed Kounde from Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux for £22.5 million back in June 2019 and he has become one of the top emerging defenders in world football during his time at the La Liga giants.

With 119 appearances, seven goals and three assists, Kounde's reputation as one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in world football continues to draw interest.

Plettenburg notes that all teams have a chance of signing the 23-year-old whose contract with Sevilla runs until 2023.

Chelsea, Barcelona or Real Madrid - What's the best option for Kounde?

Over the winter transfer window, reports had suggested Chelsea had already agreed personal terms with the defender.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel may be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this summer with the futures of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen uncertain.

Last summer Chelsea were close to sealing a deal for Kounde but were put off by Sevilla's asking fee. However, as his contract expiration date draws closer, that fee will continue to decrease.

Kounde's mobility and pace would suit the Chelsea side even if they were to lose the trio.

They have the talismanic Thiago Silva who continues to turn back the years. Alongside the likes of Silva and Trevor Chalobah, Kounde could flourish as a third centre-back.

Real Madrid's interest in Kounde comes following last summer's loss of two of their main men at the back.

Real Madrid lost their captain Sergio Ramos to PSG and the experienced Raphael Varane to Manchester United.

They never truly replaced the duo, with David Alaba coming in from Bayern Munich and taking on the centre-back role. The Austrian defender mostly played as a left-back or defensive midfielder during his time at the Bundesliga giants.

Eder Militao has had a respectable campaign thus far but is not the stalwart defender that Madrid require to win the top prizes in European football.

Kounde would immediately take the reigns at the Bernabeu as a defensive starter.

Barcelona have improved in recent times since manager Xavier Hernandez took over.

However, Gerard Pique is coming to the end of his glittering career and although Ronald Araujo looks the part, he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Kounde's adaptability in being able to also play at right-back could be hugely beneficial for Barcelona, with Dani Alves also in the twilight of his career.

