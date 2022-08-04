Barcelona could sign 27-year-old without offloading anyone due to expected €1.3B in revenue next season

Barcelona have received a boost in their pursuit of landing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. The Catalan club are reportedly set to make a great profit as per the latest update on their estimated financial projections ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Just a couple of months ago, they were in a dire state going through a turbulent economic crisis and things were looking gloomy heading into the new season. However, Barcelona seem to have succeeded in turning around their fortunes as per Spanish outlet Què T'hi Jugues.

In their latest report, they dissected the Spanish giants' numbers from the previous season and for the upcoming season. The 2021-22 season was horrendous for the Catalans both on the pitch and financially. They failed to lay their hands on any piece of silverware and closed the season with a negative equity of €353 million.

However, things are looking way brighter now after Barcelona utilized their three economic levers this summer, which resulted in a hefty sum of €500 million. Including this sum, the Catalans are expected to make in the region of €1.3 billion. The club's total expenses could rise up to €900 million of which €620 million is the share of the workforce, including the players.

This is good news for Barcelona as La Liga's salary cup for the clubs competing in the competition currently stands at €680 million. Hence, the Blaugrana are now self-sufficient to sign Manchester City ace Silva without worrying about the sale of Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been at the center of a long-drawn transfer saga involving the Blaugrana and Manchester United. The Red Devils have an agreement in place but the Dutchman is reluctant to leave without receiving the wages he is owed.

These positive figures will also instill more confidence in new signings like Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski, among other members of the squad.

Barcelona president Laporte hints that they will try signing Bernardo Silva

While speaking to the press at Jules Kounde's presentation as a Blaugrana player, president Joan Laporta addressed the links to Manchester City's Silva. However, the boss insists that the priority is to register new signings in the Spanish top-flight before the commencement of the new season.

He said, via Tribal Football:

"Bernardo Silva? The first thing is to register our signings, and this is what we are focused on. Then we'll see what can be done. It's a long summer. (The window) doesn't close until August 31st. We need to register the new signings and hopefully we can do it before August 13th (when the season starts)."

However, he is not ruling out a move for the Portuguese international, as a few exits will only help in facilitating the transfer.

He added:

"Then we'll see what happens. It may be that there will be another signing. We are working on getting players to leave, but it is not easy."

