Barcelona star's future to be decided with definitive meeting after final game of the season - Reports

The verdict could be out on Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele's future by next week after the La Liga side's final game of the campaign. The Frenchman's contract with the Spanish side ends in June and he is yet to decide on whether to extend his stay or leave on a free transfer.

SPORT reports that a meeting between the Barcelona camp and Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko is scheduled for next week after Sunday's fixture against Villarreal. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are waiting for the player's response to their bumper offer and want an answer at the earliest, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti.

The report also reveals that two meetings have already taken place between Dembele's representatives and the Catalan side in April. Barcelona's technical director Jordi Cruyff and vice-president Rafa Yuste were present as negotiations went on in the second meeting.

However, this third meeting is being seen as a 'definitive' one, the groundwork for which was laid in the previous meeting. It will likely answer all questions regarding the 23-year-old forward's future. The Catalan club's director of football, Mateu Alemany, will also attend the meeting next week, with the day of the final talks yet to be confirmed.

Fabrizio Romano



“He wanted to stay here at Barça but he’s now tempted by other options he considers better”. Barça president Joan Laporta tells @totcosta : “Ousmane Dembélé? We made our new deal proposal and we’re waiting for his answer, next week”.“He wanted to stay here at Barça but he’s now tempted by other options he considers better”. Barça president Joan Laporta tells @totcosta: “Ousmane Dembélé? We made our new deal proposal and we’re waiting for his answer, next week”. 🔴 #FCB“He wanted to stay here at Barça but he’s now tempted by other options he considers better”.

SPORT reports that the Spanish giants are going to offer Dembele a contract closer to what the other clubs are luring him with. It is understood that the Frenchman will either have to accept this final offer and extend his stay at Camp Nou, or play elsewhere next season.

Barcelona preparing for life after Dembele with Leeds United attacker high on priority

Xavi Hernandez believes that Raphinha is a worthy candidate to replace Ousmane Dembele for the Blaugrana next season. Leeds United are stuck in a relegation battle with all to play for in their final fixture of the season against Brentford on Sunday. The Brazilian is focused on helping his team survive the drop.

GOAL @goal Raphinha has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but talks between the clubs are on hold until the end of the season Raphinha has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but talks between the clubs are on hold until the end of the season ⏳ https://t.co/Vn1QBem0d1

However, Barcelona are believed to have tabled an offer for Raphinha worth €65 million including bonuses. The Blaugrana will be able to acquire Raphinha for cheap if the Elland Road outfit is relegated from the Premier League this season.

The drop to the Championship will activate a release clause in the forward's contract which is worth £25 million. Personal terms between the club and the Brazilian are not a concern with both parties seemingly satisfied.

