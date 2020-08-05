According to reports in the Italian media, French champions PSG are engaged in a tussle with AC Milan to sign young Barcelona full-back Emerson. Quique Setien has not revealed his transfer plans at Barcelona this season and may decide to offload the youngster to the highest bidder.

The young Brazilian defender is currently on loan to La Liga club Real Betis and the deal expires in 2021. Barcelona has not been very kind to its youth prospects in the recent past and is likely to sell Emerson to either PSG or AC Milan.

El PSG competirá con el AC Milan por el pase de Emerson https://t.co/WylC0ms7e6 — Fichajes.com (@Fichajes_futbol) August 4, 2020

Emerson has expressed his desire to play for Barcelona in the future but his position is occupied by Nelson Semedo and Barcelona veteran Sergi Roberto at the moment. The Brazilian has put in excellent performances for Real Betis throughout the season and has displayed an attacking mindset.

PSG is currently in the market for a right-back and has identified Emerson as a potential option to improve the depth of its squad. Barcelona will listen to offers for the youngster and may decide to sell him for a reasonable price.

AC Milan and PSG initiate negotiations with Barcelona for Emerson

Emerson has been excellent this season

Emerson has been an excellent asset for Real Betis and his powerful presence on the right flank often creates many goalscoring chances. The Brazilian defender still has a contract with Barcelona and is on loan with Real Betis till 2021.

Barcelona's loan deal with Real Betis creates considerable complications in any potential loan deal with AC Milan or PSG. The Andalusian club is reportedly entitled to half of the transfer fee if Emerson is sold during the loan tenure and Barcelona has been forced to push up the asking price in order to make a sizeable profit.

AC Milan's initial €20 million bid for the defender was rejected by Barcelona. The Catalan giants reportedly want at least €30 million for the full-back to cover their losses and may well scare the Italian club away.

Paolo Maldini wants to reinforce AC Milan's defence

AC Milan will face tough competition from PSG to sign the Barcelona right-back. The French champions are also interested in signing Emerson and have ramped up their interest in the Barcelona defender following AC Milan's hesitation in the transfer market.

PSG's defence has been its weakest link on several occasions in the past and the French giants want to use their formidable financial clout to plug the holes in its expensive squad this summer. Barcelona has a love-hate relationship with PSG and will not let Emerson go at a low price.

Real Betis fear that Barcelona will sell Emerson this summer https://t.co/7sX08syX5m — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) July 8, 2020

Barcelona has imploded and has suffered a miserable season this year. The Catalans have suffered from years of poor planning and the board will have to make better decisions to make Barcelona a formidable force in Europe again.

Barcelona faces a tricky test against Napoli in the Champions League this weekend and will have to be at its best at the Camp Nou. PSG, on the other hand, has already qualified to the next stage of the competition and will have to go up against Atalanta next week.

