Paris Saint-Germain have begun talks with the agent of Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Le10Sport.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be in the market for a centre-back, having announced that long-serving defender Thiago Silva will be leaving the club in August. As such, they reportedly see Barcelona's Todibo as a viable option.

Are Barcelona willing to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain?

Barcelona would be willing to let go of Todibo if rumours are to be believed. The 20-year old was on loan at Schalke for the second half the season. However, the Bundesliga side decided not to sign him on a permanent deal.

With the likes of Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, and Samuel Umtiti ahead of him in the pecking order at Barcelona, Todibo is reportedly free to leave the club.

The centre-back joined Barcelona from Toulouse in 2019 on a free transfer. Todibo is a highly-rated defender and much was expected from the France U20 international when he moved to the Catalan giants. However, he wasn't given a fair crack of the whip at Camp Nou.

Barcelona's primary transfer target for this summer is Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. To fund the move, the Catalans are willing to let go of some of their players. Apart from Todibo, Emerson, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele have all been linked with a move away.

Todibo made 10 appearances for Schalke in all competitions in the second half of the season. The Frenchman ranked second in the squad for interceptions per game in the league.

A move to Paris Saint-Germain would make sense for all parties concerned. Barcelona would profit financially, while Paris Saint-Germain would have a centre-back who could potentially play for them at the top level for the next decade.

The French giants have Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Abdou Diallo as centre-back options once Silva departs. Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel was a huge fan of academy product Tanguy Kouassi as well, but the youngster decided to move to Bayern Munich this month.

Tuchel has preferred to use Marquinhos as a defensive midfielder where the Brazilian has excelled. With Diallo being able to play as a left-back as well, that leaves an inconsistent Kehrer and Kimpembe as their centre-back options.

While Todibo would potentially be a good addition to the squad, Paris Saint-Germain need to be careful. Kehrer is 23 years old while Kimpembe and Diallo are 24. The addition of a 20-year-old youngster to replace the experience of Silva could backfire.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are eager to get rid of some of their assets, as mentioned above. The club is in a precarious financial situation, which means that they can't spend as freely as they used to. Todibo has already been linked with a move to Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, with Barcelona willing to accept around £22 million for the Frenchman.

Apart from Martinez, Barcelona have been linked with a few other players as well. Tottenham Hotspur duo Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon are said to be on the Camp Nou outfit's radar. If the Martinez move fails to happen, Barcelona are reportedly looking at Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has just one year left on his Arsenal contract.

