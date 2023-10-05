Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Xavi Simons blow; club locked in battle for Jose Maria Gimenez, and more - October 5, 2023

Barcelona lock horns with Granada at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Sunday (October 8) in the league. Xavi's team will be keen to keep up the pressure on leaders Real Madrid by picking up all three points.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are battling multiple clubs for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 5, 2023:

Barcelona suffer Xavi Simons blow

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Xavi Simons back to the Camp Nou.

According to 90 Min, Paris Saint-Germain consider the Dutchman an integral part of their future plans. The 20-year-old rose through the ranks in La Masia before moving to Paris in 2019. The Ligue 1 champions sold him to PSV Eindhoven last summer but exercised a buy-back clause to sign him again this year.

The 20-year-old moved to RB Leipzig on loan this summer and has been a revelation. He hasalready registered three goals and four assists in 10 appearances across competitions, forcing the Blaugrana to take note.

The La Liga champions are hoping to get their former academy star back to the club, but the Parisians have no intentions of letting him go.

Blaugrana locked in battle for Jose Maria Gimenez

Barcelona are locked in a battle with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal for Jose Maria Gimenez, according to Fichajes.

The Uruguayan defender has been a constant over the years for Atletico Madrid, registering 12 goals and 10 assists from 290 appearances across competitions. The 28-year-old has been linked with an exit for a while, but a move could materialise next year.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a new defender and have Gimenez on their wishlist. Los Rojiblancos are willing to let the player leave as they seek to address their financial woes.

Barca are not the only club eyeing the Uruguayan, though, as they face competition from across Europe for the player. However, Gimenez is likely to cost a fortune, which could rule out Barcelona from his race.

Xavi tipped to get the best out of Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has been a hit at the Camp Nou.

Former Celta Vigo manager Carlos Carvalhal has slammed Pep Guardiola for allowing Joao Cancelo to leave.

The Portuguese full-back arrived at Barcelona on a season-long loan on deadline day this summer. The 29-year-old had dropped down the pecking order at Manchester City in the last few seasons.

Cancelo spent the second half of last campaign on loan with Bayern Munich. The Blaugrana were interested in the Portuguese at the start of the year, but their poor finances hindered their plans. However, the La Liga champions finally secured their man this summer, and it already looks like a fabulous move.

Cancelo has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou, registering two goals and one assist in seven outings across competitions. His efforts have ignited talk of a permanent stay with Barcelona.

Speaking to SPORT, Carvalhal backed his compatriot to become a star under Xavi:

"It's Pep Guardiola's fault. He is one of the best right-backs in the world, a great winger, but he has done a master's degree with Pep at City.

"He now has the ability to react, shoot, unmark, knows how to make the last pass. ... Xavi will also know how to take advantage of the best that the player has, who will take advantage of all his potential at Barcelona," said Carvalhal.

The Blaugrana could be eyeing a permanent deal for Cancelo next summer if he continues his good form.