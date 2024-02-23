Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Robert Lewandowski exit; club not in Thomas Tuchel talks, and more - February 23, 2024

Barcelona will turn their attention back to La Liga when they face Getafe on Saturday (February 24) at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Xavi’s team are coming off a 1-1 draw at Napoli in midweek in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to offload striker Robert Lewandowski this summer. Elsewhere, they are not in talks to appoint outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as their new manager in the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 23, 2024:

Barcelona want Robert Lewandowski exit

Robert Lewandowski’s future at the Camp Nou remains up in the air.

Barcelona are ready to consider offers for Robert Lewandowski, according to The Athletic.

The Polish striker hasn’t been in his element this season but has picked up form recently. Lewandowski has 18 goals and six assists in 34 outings across competitions, but his future remains up in the air.

The 35-year-old is in the twilight his career, and the Blaugrana are expected to lay down succession plans soon. However, the boardroom is divided regarding his immediately future, as some consider him as a franchise player, while others hope to raise funds with his immediate exit.

Lewandowski’s contract with the La Liga champions runs until 2026, having arrived two years ago.

Blaugrana not in Thomas Tuchel talks

Thomas Tuchel could be an option to replace Xavi.

Barcelona are not in talks to appoint Thomas Tuchel as Xavi’s successor, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish manager has decided to part ways following a turbulent season. The club are on the hunt for his replacement.

Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer and has been linked with the Camp Nou job. Journalist Florian Plettenberg recently said that the former Chelsea manager wants to return to management immediately and is open to take charge of the La Liga champions.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Barcelona are yet to come to a decision regarding their next manager.

“Tuchel wants to stay in football and return to managing as soon as possible, for sure.

"There have been links with Barcelona, but let’s see what Barca want to do, as I told you about Hansi Flick they will take their time to decide and consider the options they have available. But, for sure, Tuchel wants to return to coaching immediately after leaving Bayern,” wrote Romano.

Tuchel took charge of the Bavarians in March last year but has failed to get his team firing on all cylinders, suffering three straight defeats across competitions.

Barcelona sent Joao Cancelo warning

Joao Cancelo is expected to stay at the Camp Nou beyond the season.

Journalist Lu Martin has warned Barcelona about Joao Cancelo's attitude problems.

The Portuguese full-back arrived at the Camp Nou on loan from Manchester City in the summer and has been very impressive. Cancelo has appeared 28 times across competitions this season, registering three goals and four assists.

His efforts have apparently convinced the Blaugrana, who are expected to pursue a permanent deal for the 28-year-old at the end of the season. Cancelo has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, so the reigning Premier League champions are expected to let him go.

Martin told Cadena SER that behavioural problems are behind the Portuguese’s poor relationship with Guardiola.

“We have explained it several times. It is a problem of attitude and behaviour. If there is something that Pep cannot stand, it is bad behaviour and being overweight.

"Cancelo’s behaviour was not the right one, although as a footballer he has tremendous quality. The same thing happened to him at Valencia. From there, he didn’t leave because he played badly. He left because even God couldn’t stand him,” said Martin.

He continued:

“At Barca, while he plays there is no problem, but the day he stops, his character will come out. As long as he doesn’t have competition, that won’t happen, but at Man City, it was different; there was a lot of quality there.”

Cancelo’s contract with City expires in 2027, so he's likely to cost a decent fee.