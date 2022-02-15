Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan enter race to sign Juventus ace; club interested in Lyon defender, and more - 15 February 2022

Barcelona are preparing to welcome Napoli to the Camp Nou in the Europa League on Thursday. The Blaugrana will hope to win the tournament to lift the mood at the club after a dismal season so far.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have entered the race to sign a Juventus ace. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in a Lyon defender. On that note, here’s a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 15th February 2022:

Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Paulo Dybala, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. The Argentinean is in the final six months of his current contract with Juventus. Barcelona are interested in taking him to the Camp Nou this summer.

Dybala has been through ups and downs since joining the Bianconeri in 2015. The 28-year-old has amassed 280 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 112 goals and setting up 48 more. However, he is yet to sign a new deal in Turin, so the Blaugrana are planning to pick him up on a Bosman move this summer.

The La Liga giants are likely to bid adieu to Memphis Depay at the end of the season. Xavi brought in Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to strengthen his attack in January. However, the Dutchman’s departure is set to open up a space in the squad for a new face.

Ousmane Dembele is also expected to leave this summer. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract. Barcelona failed with an attempt to offload him in January. However, the 24-year-old looks set to leave the Camp Nou as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana are hoping Dybala’s arrival can help them deal with the departures. The Argentinean remains one of the most talented attackers in Europe. The La Liga giants believe the 28-year-old can regain his golden touch with a change of scene.

However, the Blaugrana might have to compete with Inter Milan for his signature. The Nerazzurri could target Dybala if Alexis Sanchez leaves the club.

Barcelona are interested in Jason Denayer, according to The Hard Tackle via Het Nieuwsblad.

The Belgian defender has been a revelation since joining Lyon in 2018. However, the 26-year-old is in the final few months of his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants. Talks of an extension have not gained traction so far, drawing attention from the Blaugrana.

The La Liga giants are expected to invest in a new defender this summer. Eric Garcia has failed to impress, while Gerard Pique is at the fag end of his career.

Meanwhile, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet have failed to convince Xavi, while Ronald Araujo is yet to commit himself to the club. Barcelona hope Denayer could be the answer, especially as he could be available on a Bosman move in the summer. However, there’s already a beeline for the Belgian’s signature.

Blaugrana lock horns with Juventus for Luis Maximiano

The Blaugrana are competing with Juventus for the signature of Luis Maximiano, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Portuguese goalkeeper has earned rave reviews with his performances for Granada. The Blaugrana are eager to rope him in this summer.

The La Liga giants believe the 23-year-old could be the long-term successor to Marc Andre ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper has struggled to hold on to his high levels in the last year.

The Blaugrana are looking for solutions in the market, and have zeroed in on Maximiano. However, the player is also wanted by the Bianconeri.

