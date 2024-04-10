Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal sends two-word message on social media ahead of UCL clash against PSG

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has taken to social media just hours away from his side's UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Yamal, 16, will be expected to make his first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals of Europe's elite club competition. The first leg of their tie with the Parisians takes place at the Parc des Princes in Paris tonight (April 10).

Barcelona's youngest-ever player and goal-scorer has been in excellent form during a breakout season. He's conjured up six goals and seven assists in 40 games across competitions.

Yamal highlighted his faith in god ahead of Barca's battle against PSG. The Spanish teenage sensation wrote on his Instagram story:

"With god."

Barcelona have enjoyed a turnaround in results since the turn of the year. Xavi's side booked their place in the quarterfinals with a 4-2 aggregate win against Napoli in the last 16. Yamal impressed during the victory over the Serie A giants.

The Blaugrana face a PSG side who are perhaps tipped as slight favorites. Luis Enrique's men are top of the Ligue 1 table, holding a 10-point lead over Brest.

The two European giants will be eager to gain the advantage of the quarterfinal tie. The second leg is next Tuesday (April 16) at Barca's Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys while Camp Nou is renovated.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is reportedly on PSG's shortlist to replace Kylian Mbappe

The Parisians made their move for Barca's breakout star.

Yamal's stellar showings for Barcelona have seemingly caught the eye of PSG. Reports claim that the Parisians made a jaw-dropping €200 million offer for the pacey winger.

Barca rejected this proposal as they're eager to keep hold of their latest La Masia wonderkid. He has two years left on his contract but are looking to extend this further.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta appeared to confirm that the La Liga giants had received that bid. He said that Yamal was the future of the club (via Marca):

"We have received offers for players like Lamine Yamal, for 200 million euros, and we have said no. Because we trust the boy, because he is the future of the team."

PSG are looking for a Kylian Mbappe replacement with the French superstar set to leave at the end of the season. He is expected to join the Blaugrana's El Clasico rivals Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe might fire a warning of what the Catalan heavyweights can expect when and if he arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu. But, Yamal will be looking to steal the show at the Parc des Princes.

