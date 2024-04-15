Bayern Munich dealt blow as star player picks up injury ahead of UCL clash against Arsenal

Kingsley Coman picked up an adductor injury during Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over FC Köln in the Bundesliga on Saturday (April 13).

While the first half remained goalless, Raphaël Guerreiro scored the first goal in the 65th minute. Thomas Müller netted another one just minutes before the final whistle (90+3').

Although Bayern won the match, it was not entirely a happy ending. Just three minutes into the second half, winger Kingsley Coman was hurt and needed medical assistance. The Frenchman was carried off the pitch by the club's medical team. In the 50th minute, Coman was substituted by Jamal Musiala.

The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital for an assessment of his thigh injury. In a post-match conference, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel said (via Metro):

"The injury of Kingsley is extremely bitter with him starting a game today after a very long time."

Bayern Munich will face Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday (April 17) at their home ground Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians' boss said Coman will not be able to make it to the upcoming clash against the Gunners.

"It looked extremely painful on TV and it certainly won’t be enough for Wednesday. In quarter final you want to have the choice options. Maybe you need to play 120 minutes. It’s a big blow for us," Tuchel said.

Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund said:

"He will undergo further tests. It’s not looking good."

Freund also provided updates on Manuel Neuer and Leroy Sane's expected return to the game, as both were not in the line-up for the match against Koln. Freund said:

"I’m confident they can be on the pitch."

The Bayern Munich manager also spoke about the availability of the previously injured players and said:

"We hope Leroy Sane will be available on Wednesday. We didn’t want to take any risks today."

"Manuel Neuer could’ve played today, but we didn’t want to take risks either. At this decisive phase of the season, you want to have a full squad and a competitive spirit, but that has really been hindered with our injury situation," added Thomas Tuchel.

The first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Arsenal ended in a 2-2 draw on April 9.

Bayern Munich will be fighting for second place in Bundesliga

With the 5-0 victory over Werder on Sunday (April 14), Bayer Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga title after five second-place finishes in the past. Ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year streak as the league champions, Leverkusen claimed the title with five league fixtures remaining.

The Bavarians are currently second in the Bundesliga with 63 points in 29 matches. Their points are tied with third-placed VfB Stuttgart, but Bayern are ahead due to their higher goal difference. Their next league match is against Union Berlin on Saturday (April 20).

Winning the UEFA Champions League is Bayern Munich's only chance of claiming silverware this season.

Poll : Will Bayern Munich win the UEFA Champions League? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion