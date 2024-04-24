“Best on earth” - Chelsea’s old tweet on Kai Havertz hilariously resurfaces after he scores twice in 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal

An old tweet by Chelsea on Kai Havertz has resurfaced online after Arsenal thrashed the Blues 5-0 in their Premier League clash on April 24, 2024, at the Emirates Stadium.

Forward 29-year-old Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the Gunners just four minutes into the match. After the first half ended in a 1-0 score, defender Ben White netted the second goal for the home side in the 52nd minute, followed by another from Kai Havertz just five minutes later.

The 24-year-old German midfielder scored another goal against his former club in the 65th minute, while White netted his second goal of the match to complete the 5-0 win

Following his excellent performance against the Blues, an old tweet made by Chelsea's official X account praising Kai Havertz during his time at Stamford Bridge hilariously resurfaced on the internet.

Here is Chelsea's post on X (formerly Twitter):

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 and continued till 2023. During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old midfielder scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions.

He won the 2020–21 UEFA Champions League, the 2021 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.

"Kai Havertz's overall contribution in every phase of play was tremendous" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on former Chelsea star

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta showered praise on Kai Havertz after the game, saying that the German midfielder's overall performance was excellent.

Speaking of his performance in the recent clash against the Blues, the Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told reporters:

"I must say that Kai Havertz's overall contribution in every phase of play was tremendous. When you add the two goals he scored and some of the link-up play that he had in big moments, it was a great performance."

After joining Arsenal in 2023, Kai Havertz has netted 12 goals and provided five assists across all competitions as of yet.