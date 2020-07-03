BREAKING: Bayern Munich confirm the signing of Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

He has signed a five-year deal with the serial Bundesliga winners.

Leroy Sane is officially a Bayern Munich player

Bayern Munich have officially confirmed the capture of Manchester City forward Leroy Sane.

The winger has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions for a £ 44.2 million fee excluding bonuses and other variables. This figure, which includes a 10% sell-on clause, could rise to a whopping £ 54 million.

Sane, who is reportedly set to pocket over £300,000 per week, can earn up to £ 19 million per year with Bayern Munich — close to double of what he had been claiming at the Etihad.

The 24-year-old's mooted transfer to Bayern Munich was one of the worst kept secrets in the Premier League, especially after he rejected as many as three contract extension offers from last season's EPL champions, Manchester City.

"UCL is top priority," says new Bayern Munich signing Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich's newest addition spent four years at Manchester

Bayern Munich's latest acquisition Leroy Sane spent four years at Manchester City, proving to be a successful player in what was a golden era for Pep Guardiola's side.

He won an incredible seven trophies in England, scoring 39 goals and creating 45 more from just 135 matches.

Sane had dismissed requests of a new deal at Manchester City last season itself, but his move to Bayern Munich stalled after he endeared an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury back in August during his side's Community victory over Liverpool.

Speaking to Bayern Munich's official website after securing his move, Leroy Sane said:

"FC Bayern is a great club with big goals - and these goals suit me as well. I'm looking forward to the new challenge and can't wait to train with the team. I know Hansi Flick from the U21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority.”

Bayern Munich unveil the signing of Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich board member and former goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn expressed his delight as well, reiterating the plans of becoming a European great. He announced:

“We’re all delighted we’ve been able to secure Leroy’s signature for FC Bayern Munich. His qualities as a player are undisputed. His speed, his technical quality and his scoring threat make him an absolute top player."

The former Bayern Munich shot-stopper continued:

"Our goal is to have a spine on the pitch from the goalkeeper to the forwards, and Leroy is an important component in this. With this signing, we have taken another big step towards remaining at the forefront in Europe.”

Welcome to Munich, @LeroySane19! We are thrilled to be able to welcome another member of the @DFB_Team and a world-class winger to @FCBayern. We have big goals - Leroy brings us one step closer to achieving them ⚪🔴 #MiaSanMia #WeiterImmerWeiter pic.twitter.com/6irD1rjmkx — Oliver Kahn (@OliverKahn) July 3, 2020

Besides, Leroy Sane's present manager Pep Guardiola congratulated him as well.

Sane, although now officially a Bayern Munich player, will be ineligible to participate for the club this season. This includes Bayern Munich's remaining Champions Leauge fixture against Chelsea, as well as the DFB-Pokal final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Leroy Sane has gone from strength to strength since joining Manchester City from Schalke 04 back in 2016. He is highly versatile, gifted with ferocious pace and has a unique shooting technique. The Bayern Munich new signing owns a tenacity to produce moments from magic from tight, difficult situations.

With a front line comprising Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich are sure to become one of the most feared sides in club football under Hansi Flick next season.

