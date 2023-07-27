BREAKING: Manchester City legend David Silva announces retirement from football

Manchester City legend David Silva has announced that he's retiring from football after a stellar career. Silva recently suffered a devastating injury in Atletico Madrid's training and has decided to call time on his career.

The left-footed magician made a name for himself at Valencia and was one of the first superstar names to join Manchester City in their ascent to the top. The Spaniard said in a video on Instagram:

"Today is a sad day for me. Today I decide to say goodbye to what I dedicated my whole life to. Today is the time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much."

A nimble footed magician, Silva is one of the finest creative players of the modern era and stood out in a stellar Spain midfield comprising Xavi, Xabi Alonso, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Cesc Fabregas.

He played 125 times for Spain, scoring 35 goals and providing 32 assists. The Spaniard also made 436 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 77 goals and providing 140 assists.

Silva boasted a shining trophy cabinet, winning the FIFA World Cup, two UEFA Euros, four Premier League and two FA Cups.

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City's David Silva as one of the best creative players he has seen

David Silva was a magician with the ball at his feet. The Spaniard produced many moments of genius and is a true showman of the beautiful game.

While Pep Guardiola has managed many top class creative players throughout his illustrious managerial career, the legendary Manchester City manager once called Silva the best creative player he has seen. Guardiola said about Silva (via Outlook India):

"The level he is having, I think, is the best of this season. He's playing really, really good. Okay, the fans are not here, but he's coming back to make the farewell game in front of the fans.

"He's an incredible legend. He's a huge competitor. In small spaces, in the pockets, I never saw a player like him."

Fans will have fond memories of David Silva as he bids adieu to the beautiful game. Given his tremendous understanding of the game, it won't be surprising to see the Manchester City legend take up a coaching role in the future.