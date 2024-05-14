Bruno Fernandes considers Manchester United exit amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs: Reports

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes could potentially consider an exit this summer following the club's FA Cup final clash against Manchester City on May 25. The Portuguese midfielder already hinted at a potential exit after the Euros earlier this month.

As per SunSport, several Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in signing the 29-year-old midfielder this summer. Fernandes is also reportedly looking to move to a 'less demanding league' following his four-and-a-half year stint at the Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, and signed a new deal in 2022. The Portuguese's current deal runs until June 2026 with an option to extend another year.

In his 230 appearances for the Red Devils, Fernandes has scored 79 goals and delivered 64 assists. He was unavailable for United's last two league fixtures against Crystal Palace and Arsenal owing to his injury.

However, he is expected to be fit before Manchester United's clash against their rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Bruno Fernandes 'pulls young players in'

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently expressed his opinion about Bruno Fernandes and mentioned that he "points out things" and "pulls young players in."

“I know that Bruno points out things and pulls young players in. Whether you think he does it in the right way when he is on the pitch and might be too animated for some people." Ferdinand said.

Ferdinand further explained that the Portuguese has been "a big miss" to the team in their last two games. The expert felt that Fernandes "creates chances" and makes his teammates look good on pitch.

“But I look at the last two games that United have played and they haven’t been good enough, he is a big miss to that team. He creates chances and makes other players look good. But he would be the one that would be pulling people and talking to people,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Arsenal at home in their latest league fixture (May 12) and faced a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on May 7. The Red Devils are currently placed eighth in the league with 54 points.

United are fighting for a top-6 finish in the league to qualify for European tournaments, with two more Premier League games remaining. The Red Devils will face Newcastle United (May 15) and Brighton and Hove Albion (May 19) in their last two games, before heading to Wembley for the FA Cup final.