Bukayo Saka joins elite list headlined by PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar after incredible strike against Manchester United

Bukayo Saka has joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. on an elite list after scoring in Arsenal's 3-2 win against Manchester United on Sunday (22 January).

The England international scored a spectacular long-range goal eight minutes after the start of the second half to put his team 2-1 up. His powerful left-footed shot from outside the box blazed past a hapless David de Gea into the bottom right corner of the goal.

As per Squawka (h/t talkSPORT), he is now one of four players to have scored and assisted at least seven goals each in the league this term. Napoli's Khvicha Kvatratskhelia has racked up an identical tally in 15 games — four fewer than Saka (19).

Neymar leads the list with 10 goals and 11 assists in 17 Ligue 1 games this season. He is followed by his PSG teammate Lionel Messi, who has netted eight goals and provided 10 assists in 15 league games.

Akash @Akash03p Saka goal. They can’t take this one off twitter. It’s off my friends phone Saka goal. They can’t take this one off twitter. It’s off my friends phone 📞 https://t.co/xuvYNDziP5

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Saka labeled his goal against Manchester United as the best of his career so far. He said (h/t official Arsenal website):

"It’s my best goal for sure. I don’t think any other goal can argue with this one, and for what it meant as well. So yeah."

The 21-year-old, who has been on Arsenal's books since 2008, has already racked up 31 goals and 36 assists in 157 senior appearances across competitions for the club.

He has featured in every league game this campaign and is a major reason behind the Gunners' five-point lead at the top of the table after 19 games. Second-placed Manchester City have 45 points to their name, having played one more game.

Lionel Messi rested but Neymar included in PSG's squad for US Pays de Cassel clash

Manager Christophe Galtier has seemingly rested Lionel Messi for PSG's round-of-32 Coupe de la Ligue clash against US Pays de Cassel later today (23 January).

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Mbappé, Neymar, Nuno Mendes and Hakimi are présent.



Pembele, Ismael Gharbi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ilyès Housni, and Bitshiabu are also present.



No Leo Messi, Donnarumma, Verratti, Kimpembe and Mukiele. PSG’s squad to face US Pays de Cassel:Mbappé, Neymar, Nuno Mendes and Hakimi are présent.Pembele, Ismael Gharbi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ilyès Housni, and Bitshiabu are also present.No Leo Messi, Donnarumma, Verratti, Kimpembe and Mukiele. PSG’s squad to face US Pays de Cassel: Mbappé, Neymar, Nuno Mendes and Hakimi are présent. ⚽️✅Pembele, Ismael Gharbi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ilyès Housni, and Bitshiabu are also present. 💎✅No Leo Messi, Donnarumma, Verratti, Kimpembe and Mukiele. ❌ https://t.co/Rjq26Xeqco

Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been left out, but Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have made the cut. According to GOAL, it is likely that PSG have rested their star playmaker as there is no indication of an injury.

Les Parisiens certainly have the firepower to beat the sixth-tier side, with or without Lionel Messi. The Argentina icon played an hour in his team's 5-4 friendly win against Riyadh All Stars XI on 19 January in Riyadh.

Fans will hope he is available for selection when PSG host Reims on 29 January in an important league clash at the Parc des Princes.

Poll : 0 votes