"Can punish them" - Wesley Sneijder makes Champions League final prediction ahead of Inter Milan vs PSG 

Wesley Sneijder has seemingly predicted Inter Milan to come out on top against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League final. The two sides meet at the Allianz Arena for this clash on Saturday night, May 31.
Inter Milan managed to defeat Barcelona on their way to the final, while PSG got past Arsenal in the final four. Claiming that the Nerazzurri are one of the only teams capable of neutralising the Parisians' attacking threat, Sneijder told Metro:
"If you see the English teams PSG played against, all of them they tried to play the game their way, they tried to attack. But on the other side, that gives a lot of space to the opponent."
"PSG were happy with that way of playing. So there were space to exploit. And of course they have the quality to do something with that. But on Saturday it will be a totally different game. Inter don’t mind leaving the ball to PSG."
He added:
"Inter, they have great defenders, they defend as a team and they are waiting for mistakes. They have such power down the sides, especially down the right with Denzel Dumfries so it is going be a very different approach for PSG to deal with. Inter are so dangerous in the transition and can punish them."
Inter Milan have qualified for their second Champions League final in three years, after having made it to this stage in 2023. On that occasion, they were defeated 1-0 by Manchester City.
Tennis superstar says which team he will be backing in Champions League final
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic expressed his desire to watch the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan. He may not get the opportunity to do so with his third-round Roland-Garros tie set to take place around the same time.
However, the 38-year-old has clarified that his allegiances will lie with the Ligue 1 team. Discussing the final and talking to reporters about it, the Serbian said (via TNT Sports):
"It's going to be PSG that I will support. I will definitely watch it if I'm not playing [the] night session. Yeah, that will be nice. FYI, Roland Garros schedule."
PSG will be eyeing the highest honor in club football, having never won this competition before. The last time they made it to the final was during the 2019/20 season, when they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.