"Can see us burying Madrid in the Bernabeu with this," "Dope" - Fans react as Barcelona unveil away kit for 2024/25 season

Fans have reacted to Barcelona's new away kit for the 2024-25 season. The club's official account shared a clip revealing the kit on September 4, featuring their star players Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

The 2024-25 away kit is fully black in color, with two red stripes on either sleeve. The shirt features the Barcelona crest and the Spotify and Nike logos in the middle. The kit looks similar to Barcelona's 2020-21 away kit, featuring a similar design with golden stripes on black.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Culers have expressed their excitement to get a hold of the new away kit and the reception has been largely positive so far. One X user wrote:

"I can see us burying Madrid in the Bernabeu with this."

"Dope," another fan added.

"I'm so getting one," a user exclaimed.

"Damn I really need one of these," another fan wrote.

"Cold icl," a fan mentioned.

"I can’t wait to see our boys on the field in this kit 🖤," a Culer added.

Here are some more reactions:

"I need to get this. This black is hope," an individual commented.

"Going straight to my shopping list ❤️‍🔥," a user noted.

"I'd marry someone if they brought me this," an X user joked.

"Stunning! The new away kit is a work of art! The combination of black, blue, and red is sleek and sophisticated. Can't wait to see the team rock this fresh look on the pitch! The design is absolutely captivating, and the colors are a perfect blend of elegance and boldness. Well done!," a Culer opined.

How have Barcelona performed so far in the 2024-25 season?

Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

After a trophyless 2023-24 season, Barcelona are off to an impressive start in La Liga for the 2024-25 season. Following the departure of former coach Xavi, Hansi Flick took over as head coach for the current season.

In their first four games, the Catalan giants secured comfortable victories against Valencia, Athletic Club, Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid. La Blaugrana secured a 2-1 victory over the first three opponents before recording an impressive 7-0 win over Real Valladolid in their last La Liga fixture ahead of the international break.

Amid multiple injury woes, Hansi Flick has been using multiple La Masia graduates as part of the senior team, including Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Marc Casado, who now feature as regular starters for Barca.

Despite reported issues with his registration, Barcelona's new signing Dani Olmo made an impressive debut in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano. Olmo has scored two goals in two appearances for La Blaugrana so far.

Barca will next face Girona in La Liga on September 15. Meanwhile, La Blaugrana are also gearing up for their UEFA Champions League campaign and are set to face Monaco in an away fixture on September 19.

