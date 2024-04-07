"Can't believe my eyes," "The king is back" - Fans react as Chelsea veteran returns to XI after long lay-off for Sheffield United clash

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, Chelsea play against Sheffield United in the Premier League. With the release of the line-up, fans were excited about the club veteran Thiago Silva's return to the starting XI for the match.

Fans flooded social media with posts sharing their joy about the Brazilian center-back's comeback. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

"Thiago Silva is back. Things you like to see. #CFC"

"Yes Thiago Silva is back #ShuChe"

"Breaking Thiago Silva is back on the team sheet Music to my ears. #COYB #ChelseaFC"

"Chelsea are back to their hybrid back three formation with Thiago Silva in the backline. Disasi is on the right, Silva in the middle and Chalobah on the left side. Marc Cucurella is pushing forward when in possession."

"It is understood that there was some support within the #Chelsea first-team squad for Thiago Silva to return."

"Pochettino finally restored Thiago Silva to his starting XI. STUBBORN GOAT," a fan chimed in.

"So glad to see Thiago Silva back into the team. Adds experience and calmness into our back-line"

Thiago Silva suffered an injury back in February 2024 and scored a goal for the Blues in the first 11 minutes of their clash against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Chelsea's current standing in the Premier League

The Blues currently have 43 points in 29 games in the Premier League table. They bagged a 4-3 win against sixth-placed Manchester United in their last fixture at their home ground of Stamford Bridge.

As of now, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are respectively in the top three of the Premier League table. The Gunners will play fourth-placed Aston Villa next on April 14, 2024, while the Reds have their next fixture against Crystal Palace and City will face Luton Town.

The Blues will play Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on April 20, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

