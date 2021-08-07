Chelsea complete €115 million deal for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have reached an agreement to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge after Inter Milan accepted a mammoth €115 million bid from the European champions.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have offered just cash to land Lukaku instead of adding a player as part of the deal. Earlier this week, the Blues made an opening offer of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso for Lukaku, which was turned down by Inter Milan.

According to the aforementioned source, Romelu Lukaku is set to sign a long-term contract with Chelsea, which would see the 28-year-old Belgian forward earn close to €12 million per annum.

Chelsea were in dire need of a new centre-forward after seeing Timo Werner struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League last season. The Blues tried hard to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund but in the end landed on Romelu Lukaku, who is set to become Chelsea's record signing.

After completing the signing of Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea are now ready to shift their focus to Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as Thomas Tuchel tries to consolidate after lifting the Champions League last season.

Romelu Lukaku is set to have "second chance" at Chelsea

Chelsea are set to sign Romelu Lukaku for the second time in a decade. The Blues first signed the 28-year-old forward from Belgian side Anderlecht in the summer of 2011 for an initial fee of €15 million.

Despite coming with a great reputation, Lukaku never settled at Chelsea and was only able to make 15 first-team appearances for Chelsea. After loan spells at West Brom and Everton, Chelsea sold the Belgian to Everton on a permanent basis.

Romelu Lukaku was an utter goal machine at Goodison Park which saw him move to Manchester United for £75 million. After he netted 42 goals in two seasons for the Red Devils, Inter Milan decided to sign the Beglian international in 2019. Lukaku's goals helped the club lift their first Serie A title in over a decade.

Romelu Lukaku is now set to get a second chance at Chelsea to prove his worth. Chelsea will be hoping Lukaku proves to be the forward the club has been craving ever since Diego Costa left Stamford Bridge in 2017.

