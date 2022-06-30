Chelsea to get 'special treatment' in race to sign PSG target: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly been told that they will get 'special treatment' in their quest to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues have expressed an interest in the Slovakia international but are yet to submit an official bid.

PSG are also said to be interested but according to Corriere dello Sport (as reported by the Express), Inter will prioritize a sale to Chelsea.

The report states that the Nerazzurri have placed a value of £60 million on Skriniar but only for other clubs. They are willing to make concessions for the Blues owing to the ease of negotiations in their bid to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan.

Thomas Tuchel has prioritized signing two centre-backs this summer to replace the departed Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Milan Skriniar is one of the names to have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with other names like Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde also mentioned.

Skriniar began his career with Slovakian club Zilina and spent four years with the club that trained him before moving to Sampdoria in 2016. He joined Inter Milan a year later and has become one of the most highly-rated defenders in the Italian top-flight.

He has made 215 appearances in all competitions for the San Siro outfit. He is also a regular on the international scene and was recently appointed captain of the Slovakian national team following Marek Hamsik's retirement.

Chelsea's changes at board level might be responsible for their slow transfer business

Chelsea have new ownership

Chelsea recently underwent large-scale changes at the management level, starting with new ownership. American businessman Todd Boehly took over the club after Roman Abramovich exited the club following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

There have also been other marquee changes in major roles at the club. The highly influential Marina Granovskaia recently departed from her role as Director of the club, while Petr Cech also left his Technical Director role following Boehly's takeover.

The two had a high influence over the club's recruitment strategy and their replacements might need some time to get their new plans underway.

This might be a key reason why the Blues are yet to make any major moves in the transfer market.

The only new arrival at Stamford Bridge is goalkeeper Eddie Beach, while their agreement with Raphinha is reportedly in danger of being hijacked by Barcelona (as per the Mirror).

