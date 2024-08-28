Chelsea star Marc Cucurella spotted teasing teammates with lewd gesture, video emerges

In a training session ahead of the match against Servette FC on Thursday, August 29, Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella was caught directing lewd gestures at his teammates. In a video that has since gone viral, Cucurella stood alongside Joao Felix in a training session and gave the finger to other Chelsea players.

Watch the viral video here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Marc Cucurella's provocative personality has been in the limelight since Spain's Euro 2024 victory. The left-back was instrumental in helping La Roja win the continental trophy and celebrated in his unique style.

During the extravagant celebrations, Cucurella serenaded the fans by introducing a new chant that poked fun at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The chants imply that the Norwegian is left trembling at the thought of facing the Spaniard.

However, Erling Haaland proved them wrong by shrugging off Marc Cucurella and scoring for Manchester City in the 18th minute of their Premier League clash against Chelsea on August 18. Pep Guardiola's men recorded a 2-0 win over the west London side to start their Premier League campaign with a win.

Chelsea will face Servette FC in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference qualifier on August 28 at the Stade de Genève. The first leg ended in a 2-0 victory for Chelsea.

Marc Cucurella was greeted with this chant on his Chelsea debut

Winners' Shoot - UEFA EURO 2024 - Source: Getty

Marc Cucurella went from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea in the summer of 2022. In his debut game against Everton at Goodison Park, the Spaniard was greeted by a catchy chant from Chelsea supporters. The chant quickly spread across the stadium and has since traveled with Cucurella in most stadiums across Europe.

The lyrics go like this:

"Cucurella, Cucurella/He eats paella/He drinks Estrella/His hair is f*cking massive." [repeats]

Sung to the tune of the 1950s Mexican folk song La Bamba by Ritchie Valens, the chant alludes to Cucurella's iconic hairstyle and nationality.

'Paella' is a popular Spanish dish made with saffron and rice. The dish also contains a generous helping of seafood or chicken and is served in a large pan. The chant also mentions 'Estrella,' which translates to 'star' in Spanish. Estrella is a popular brand of beer brewed in Barcelona.

The last line refers to Cucurella's iconic hairstyle. According to GOAL, the young La Masia student decided to grow his hair so that his mother could spot the left-back from the upper tiers of the stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback