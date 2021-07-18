Chelsea to table offer for Bundesliga star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a shock bid for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar is reportedly seeking a new challenge after spending seven seasons with the Bundesliga giants.

According to the Sun, Chelsea are set to switch their attentions to Robert Lewandowski after failing to land Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Chelsea are believed to be readying a £50 million bid for the 32-year-old.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and club owner Roman Abramovich had prioritized the signing of Erling Haaland this summer. Borussia Dortmund, however, are reluctant to part ways with the Norwegian hitman after selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United earlier this month.

Haaland still has three years remaining on his current deal with Borussia Dortmund. As a result, it will be difficult to prize him away from the German side this summer.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. The Blues have, however, identified Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

Robert Lewandowski enjoyed a record-breaking 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign. He broke Gerd Muller's goal-scoring record for a single campaign in the German top flight. The Bayern Munich star scored an incredible 41 goals in just 29 league appearances.

Lewandowski has scored 294 goals in 323 games for Bayern Munich since joining the club on a free transfer in 2014. The striker has helped the Bundesliga giants win seven consecutive Bundesliga titles, three DFP Pokal trophies and a Champions League during his time with the club,

Robert Lewandowski has often been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich in recent years. Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in the Polish superstar, but it is Chelsea who are ready to make an offer for the striker this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate to sign a striker who will score 20 goals a season for the club. The German reportedly lacks faith in the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham.

Nagelsmann confirms Chelsea target Lewandowski has 'clubs putting out feelers' https://t.co/FXcQBagmlP — Sun Sport (@SunSport) July 15, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Chelsea could prefer a move for Romelu Lukaku over Roberto Lewandowski

Sweden v Poland - UEFA Euro 2020: Group E

At 32, Roberto Lewandowski is approaching the latter stages of his career. Thomas Tuchel will be keen to sign a long-term solution to Chelsea's attacking problems. Furthermore, Bayern Munich are unlikely to entertain the thought of parting ways with their prized asset this summer.

Chelsea to swoop for £50m Lewandowski from Bayern after failing to sign Haaland https://t.co/NqaTus3gx8 — Sun Sport (@SunSport) July 17, 2021

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is currently one of the most lethal strikers in Europe. The Belgian led Inter Milan to its first Scudetto in eleven years. Inter Milan are reportedly open to the idea of selling Lukaku due to the club's dire financial situation.

Also read: Paul Merson's 5 bold predictions for the 2021-22 Premier League season

Edited by Parimal Dagdee