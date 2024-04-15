Chelsea top scorers: How many goals has Cole Palmer scored in the Premier League now after hattrick inside 30 mins vs Everton?

Chelsea's Cole Palmer has scored a hattrick within 29 minutes of their 31st Premier League match against Everton. The 21-year-old midfielder joined the Blues in 2023 and has now scored 19 goals, including eight penalties. He has also provided nine assists in the league this season.

In the clash against Everton on April 16, 2024, Palmer opened the scoring just 13 minutes into the match with an assist by Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson, followed by another in the 18th minute. The hattrick came with him netting another in the 29th minute. Nicolas Jackson also scored a goal in the 44th minute.

The first half of the match ended with a 4-0 lead for the Blues, with Mykhailo Mudryk receiving a yellow card.

Cole Palmer started his senior career with Manchester City in 2020 and continued till 2023, during which he won the 2022–23 Premier League, the 2022–23 FA Cup, the 2022–23 UEFA Champions League and the 2023 UEFA Super Cup. In his first and only season with Chelsea, the Englishman earned the 2023–24 EFL Cup runner-up as of yet.

Cole Palmer's Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League

The Blues are currently standing ninth on the Premier League table with seven fixtures remaining. They have three draws and two wins in their last five league matches.

Chelsea will face second-place Arsenal in an away game next in the league on April 24, 2024, at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have earned 71 points in 32 matches.

The Blues also play against Premier League table-toppers Manchester City on April 20, 2024, in the semi-final of the FA Cup. The other semi-finalists are Coventry City and Manchester United, who are pitted against each other on April 21, 2024. The final is slated for May 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

Cole Palmer can add another trophy to the list of his maiden season with the Blues if they claim the FA Cup title.

