Chelsea are reportedly lining up a shock transfer for Manchester City's John Stones this transfer window, as they aim to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of next season.

If reports from Football Insider are to be believed, Chelsea want to put their faith in the under-fire defender and revive his career. They supposedly believe a move away from the Etihad Stadium could help Stones' confidence and provide a much-needed boost in morale.

Stones has been on the fringes of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad this term, with the Cityzens failing to retain their EPL title.

Stones and his defensive partners' frailties resulted in various losses for the dethroned champions. They could finish the season a staggering 18 points behind Liverpool at the end of the final matchday.

Chelsea set to bank on Stones' experience

Manchester City signed Chelsea target Stones for £47.5 million back in 2016

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea way back in 2015. A move couldn't come to fruition back then and he joined Manchester City the following year for a massive £47.5 million fee.

Stones starred alongside Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of defence when Guardiola's side amassed a century of points to run away with the EPL title. However, a few injuries coupled with a loss of form has derailed his progress. Not to mention, the departure of the ever-reliable Vincent Kompany did not help City's case either.

This season, he has fallen behind Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, and Otamendi in the pecking order.

Guardiola, during the Chelsea target's dire spell of form, admitted that the centre-back could leave after this term. He said:

“I’ve said many times I’m more than delighted with John as a person, as a pro, everything. What I want is the best for him. We’ll speak at the end of the season about what is going to happen. Sometimes my wish is not the wish of the players, or the wish of the situation for the club. At the moment [if] I will feel it, if we have to change, we’ll talk to them."

Chelsea target Stones rose to fame at Everton

Chelsea, thus, want to provide an escape route and sign the 39-time capped Englishman.

Stones has proven his quality from his time at Everton and has no shortage of skill or tactical nous.

Chelsea have struggled at the back this season and have the worst defensive record among the teams in the top half of the table. The Blues have failed to find the right combination between Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen, and Kurt Zouma.

The five goals they shipped against Liverpool last time out was a testament to the aforementioned fact. And Chelsea will hope Stones, who is vying to bounce back and hit top gear at the age of 26, will help them achieve their ambitions.

The defender has a couple of years remaining on his contract and he would not cost anywhere close to what Manchester City paid for him. Chelsea probably are planning to snap him up to utilise his experience at the top level.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will hope to secure a Champions League spot when they take on Wolves later today on the final day of the EPL season. A win or a draw would be enough to see the Blues through.

