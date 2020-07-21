Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly willing to listen to offers amid lack of game time at Stamford Bridge, according to the Independent.

Hudson-Odoi penned a fresh five-year deal less than a year ago. However, a frustrating spell on the sidelines coupled with the lack of game time when fit seems to have fuelled speculation over his future at Chelsea again.

The aforementioned report states that while Hudson-Odoi remains committed to Chelsea as of now, he is 'open' to offers and negotiations. Even now, it is believed that the youngster is not short of suitors who want to prise him away from Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi was not fit when the 2019/20 EPL season began but was soon eased into the setup upon returning. However, lack of goals and the steady rise of Christian Pulisic in a blue shirt saw him pushed down the pecking order.

Also read: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Personal terms agreed with Kai Havertz, Atletico's demand for Oblak, and more - 20th July 2020

Hudson-Odoi's misery may continue next season at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi (R) is one of the most highly-rated players in the Chelsea squad

Hudson-Odoi is widely regarded as the future of Chelsea. He remains one of the most talented players in the squad owing to his technical prowess, frightening pace, and direct style of play.

Advertisement

He is rated very highly by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, the board, and the fans of the club. But Hudson-Odoi's form has been a letdown this season. While one can claim he has had his fair share of injuries, he's not done enough when fit and playing to provide competition to the likes of Willian and Pulisic.

The 19-year-old was also heavily linked with German champions Bayern Munich last season. He had reportedly handed in a transfer request in an attempt to get the deal over the line.

Stupid penalty to give away, put my hands up for that!! But buzzing to be in the final, great team performance from the boys!!!💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/14UrV63NKE — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) July 19, 2020

Lampard played a key role in advising him and ultimately retaining his services. And Hudson-Odoi revealed his excitement at continuing with Chelsea after the new £120,000-per-week deal. He had remarked:

"It’s an amazing feeling. It’s been a long wait but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at. I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well."

Hudson-Odoi has not been among the goals of late for Chelsea

Hudson-Odoi, unfortunately, has just one EPL goal to his credit. He has only managed 38 minutes of league football since Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Leicester City back in February.

More so, Pulisic's imperious form and talismanic attitude has ensure that the teenager remians on the bench more often than not.

Another reason behind him probably weighing his options is Chelsea's transfer window exploits. The Blues have already signed Hakim Ziyech, who will man the right flank once Pedro and perhaps, Willian leave.

Another look at those highlights? 😉 pic.twitter.com/dbtvSFY4DI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 20, 2020

Along with the Moroccan, they have also landed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. With Mason Mount an option down the wings, along with Werner, Pulisic and Ziyech, it's hard to see Hudson-Odoi get too many minutes under his belt if his current form does not improve.

Meanwhile, Chelsea hope to cement their place in the top four when they take on Liverpool at Anfield later tomorrow. A win would secure a Champions League ticket for Lampard's men.

Also read: Liverpool v Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20