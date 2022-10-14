Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona want Jorginho to replace Sergio Busquets; Blues enter race for Atletico Madrid forward, and more - October 14, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (October 16) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's wards are fourth in the standings, four points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi wants N'Golo Kante to replace Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Blues have entered the race to sign an Atletico Madrid forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 14, 2022:

Xavi wants N'Golo Kante to replace Sergio Busquets

N'Golo Kante is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona manager Xavi wants N'Golo Kante to replace Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Blaugrana hierarchy have identified Jorginho as the perfect candidate to take over from Busquets, who is due to leave the club next summer. However, Xavi wants Kante to replace the Spaniard in the team.

Both Jorginho and Kante are in the final year of their respective contracts with Chelsea. The London giants are yet to tie them down to new deals, adding to speculation regarding their future. Busquets' contract also runs out at the end of the season, and the Spaniard has decided to leave the Camp Nou next summer.

The La Liga giants had their eyes on Kante this summer but failed to get a deal across the line. The Frenchman has struggled to pin down a place at Stamford Bridge recently, with injuries and lack of form hurting his chances. The Blues are no longer reliant on the 31-year-old, who has had just two appearances for the club this season.

Barcelona will make a decision on the same after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. Kante could be open to a move to Spain, as the slower pace of the league could suit him.

Apart from the Frenchman, Chelsea also have to make a decision regarding Jorginho, who could also leave on a Bosman move next summer. The Italian has appeared 12 times for the Blues this season and has scored twice.

Chelsea enter race for Joao Felix

Joao Felix has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Joao Felix, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese has not been in his element this season and has not scored in five league starts. Felix has struggled to live up to expectations at Atletico Madrid and is no longer guaranteed a place in Diego Simeone’s starting XI. The Blues are keeping a close eye on the situation and could move for the player next year.

The London giants remain in the market for a new striker, with new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the twilight of his career.

Graham Potter could be tempted to bring in a new face next year and won’t mind having Felix in his roster. However, Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for the Portuguese’s signature.

Blues interested in Konrad Laimer

Konrad Laimer could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are planning a Bosman move for Konrad Laimer next summer, according to BILD via Caught Offside. The Austrian midfielder has served RB Leipzig well recently, amassing over 160 appearances. His contract runs out next summer, but there’s no talk of an extension yet.

The Blues are in the market for a new midfielder amid the uncertain future of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. The London giants have set their sights on Laimer but could face severe competition for his signature. To avoid the rush, the club could make a move for the Austrian in January. Leipzig are likely to let him leave on a cut-price deal at the turn of the year to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

