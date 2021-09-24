Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich initiate talks to sign Blues star, club prioritizing move for Dutch defender, and more - 23rd September 2021

Chelsea secured passage to the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday after a hard-fought win over Aston Villa. The Blues went ahead through Timo Werner after the break, only for Villa to equalize. Thomas Tuchel's side ultimately got the better of the visitors 4-3 on penalties.

Bayern Munich have initiated talks to secure the services of a Chelsea defender whose current deal expires next summer. The Blues have prioritized a move for a Dutch defender.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 23rd September 2021.

Bayern Munich initiate talks to sign Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich want to sign Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich have begun negotiations with Antonio Rudiger's agent regarding a possible move to the Allianz Arena, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal. The German defender's current deal with Chelsea expires next summer. Rudiger has found a new lease of life under Thomas Tuchel and has been indispensable at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but the German is not too keen to extend his stay.

Bayern Munich are sweating on the future of Niklas Sule, who is in the final 12 months of his current contract. The Bavarians have identified Rudiger as the ideal replacement and have already begun talks with the player's brother Sehir Senesi, who also doubles up as his agent.

However, the Bundesliga giants will only dive in for the defender if Sule leaves the Allianz Arena next summer. The Chelsea man is also wanted by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, so the race for his signature could be intense.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia @NizaarKinsella, @goal] Bayern have been in touch with Antonio Rüdiger's agent and brother, Sahr Senesie, but the talks are purely preliminary at this stage. Bayern consider Rüdiger to be a good replacement for Niklas Süle should the latter choose to leave next summer [ @kerry_hau Bayern have been in touch with Antonio Rüdiger's agent and brother, Sahr Senesie, but the talks are purely preliminary at this stage. Bayern consider Rüdiger to be a good replacement for Niklas Süle should the latter choose to leave next summer [@kerry_hau @NizaarKinsella, @goal] https://t.co/MulhV5WGWA

The Blues are eager to bring Jules Kounde to the club as a successor to Thiago Silva. Rudiger's departure could force Chelsea into overdrive. Thiago Silva will demand additional reinforcements if his star defender leaves.

Chelsea prioritizing move for Dutch defender

de Ligt" height="533" width="800" /> Chelsea are interested inMatthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are ready to prioritize a move for Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Blues are expected to concentrate on defensive reinforcements next summer, but their pursuit of Jules Kounde ended in despair this summer. Thomas Tuchel remains eager to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge. But the London side are preparing alternatives if Sevilla continue to play hardball.

De Ligt has emerged as a target, having impressed since landing in Turin in 2019. With Thiago Silva set to leave next summer and Cesar Azpilicueta's future also uncertain, Chelsea are hoping to usher in a new era with the Dutchman. However, he is expected to cost a fortune.

Chelsea set to formally announce the signing of American prodigy

Chelsea are all set to announce the signature of Joshua Pynadath, according to The Hard Tackle via Ajax Showtime. The former Ajax youngster left the Dutch side last summer and has been training with the Blues for the last six months.

Pynadath is awaiting a work permit that would help him secure a move to Stamford Bridge. The American is likely to be drafted into the reserves once the transfer materializes.

