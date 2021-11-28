Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich interested in English star; Blues among clubs tipped to make offer for Uruguayan ace, and more - 28th November 2021

Chelsea will welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues are atop the Premier League table after 12 games, while The Red Devils are in ninth place.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in an English midfielder who plays for Chelsea. Elsewhere, The Blues are keeping a close eye on an Uruguayan ace.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 28th November 2021.

Bayern Munich interested in Mason Mount

Bayern Munich are interested in Mason Mount.

Bayern Munich are interested in Mason Mount, according to Sports Mole via TZ. The Englishman has been one of Thomas Tuchel’s most important players at Chelsea.

However, Mount is one of the lowest earners at Stamford Bridge, and is seeking a better contract. The Blues want to keep the player at the club, and are preparing to offer him an improved deal. The Bavarians are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Mount rose through the ranks at Chelsea before breaking into the first team in 2019. The Englishman has been a regular for The Blues since then, and has already racked up 121 appearances for the London side. He is tied with Chelsea until the summer of 2024. However, Mount believes his current contract does not justify his importance to the team.

The Blues are willing to oblige, and are likely to present the Englishman with a new contract with a significant salary hike. However, should contract talks not progress well, Bayern Munich could attempt to prise Mount away from Chelsea. The 22-year-old is currently valued at €75 million.

That price tag is unlikely to change unless the Englishman fails to agree a new deal with The Blues before the start of 2023.

Recent reports claim Mount is happy at Stamford Bridge. However, the player is generating attention from Liverpool and Real Madrid, who could rival the Bavarians for the Englishman’s services.

Chelsea among clubs believed to have made an offer for Darwin Nunez

Chelsea are among three clubs believed to have made an offer for Darwin Nunez.

Chelsea are among three Premier League clubs believed to have made an offer for Darwin Nunez, according to Sport Witness via Record.

The Blues are interested in the Uruguayan striker, who has earned rave reviews for his performances with Benfica. The player’s agent has reportedly met with potential suitors on Thursday who have offered interest in his services.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring the player. The player is currently valued at €50 million, and will only be allowed to leave next summer. However, it is not clear which club presented the proposal for the services of Nunez.

Jorginho reveals why he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or

Jorginho believes he deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Jorginho believes he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or award this year for his achievements with club and country this year.

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea Jorginho vs Juventus (H):



4 tackles

6 true interceptions

8 loose-ball recoveries

6 pressure regains

4 progressive passes

6 passes into final third

6 progressive carries



Midfield maestro. Jorginho vs Juventus (H):4 tackles6 true interceptions8 loose-ball recoveries6 pressure regains4 progressive passes6 passes into final third6 progressive carriesMidfield maestro. https://t.co/VdDFqpHtzs

Speaking to Brazilian news outlet Placar, as relayed by The Express, the Chelsea midfielder said that he has done enough to win the coveted award.

“Yes, I consider myself a candidate. Because of my achievements and my performances last season. I won two of Europe’s biggest tournaments, something that few other players have ever done,” said Jorginho.

“I’m convinced of what I’ve done, and I’m sure I have good credentials to compete for the Ballon d’Or,” he said.

