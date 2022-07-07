Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as Romelu Lukaku replacement; club agree personal terms with Raheem Sterling, and more - July 7, 2022

Chelsea are busy trying to upgrade their squad this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to fight for the league as well as the UEFA Champions League next campaign after a disappointing 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised the Blues to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, the London giants have agreed personal terms with Raheem Sterling.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 7, 2022:

Noel Whelan advises Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as Romelu Lukaku replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Noel Whelan has advised Chelsea to replace Romelu Lukaku with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Belgian striker has joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan this summer. The 29-year-old has struggled since arriving at the club last summer, scoring only 15 times across competitions, prompting Tuchel to search for a world-class number nine.

utdreport @utdreport @brunoandrd] #mufc have accepted the pressure and are willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo. United want around €15m to open negotiations #mulive #mufc have accepted the pressure and are willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo. United want around €15m to open negotiations #mulive [@brunoandrd]

Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as an option. The Portuguese is yearning for a move away from Manchester United and has reportedly been offered to the Blues, as per Football London. Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would bring excitement to Stamford Bridge.

“Look, he scores goals. He scores goals in the Premier League, and in the Champions League – and this is the first season, he won’t be playing in that competition. We want to see the best players in the world in these competitions, and he is certainly still in that bracket," said Whelan.

He added:

“The shirt sales he would bring and the marketing tool he would be for Chelsea – he’s perfect to fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku. He’d bring a real excitement to the place. He’s got another good season in him; he’s got the desire, drive and passion to play – and that is key. You’ve got to commend him for wanting better and wanting to be tested – especially at his age.”

Blues agree personal terms with Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling (left) is edging closer to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Raheem Sterling, according to ESPN. The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at the Etihad, and Manchester City are willing to let him leave.

Tuchel has identified the 27-year-old as a prime candidate this summer to help improve his frontline.

Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. 🔵 #CFC Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. https://t.co/p9ebluz9t3

Negotiations with the player have reached a conclusive end, with Sterling set to become the highest paid player at Stamford Bridge. His salary is expected to surpass N'Golo Kante's, who earns £290,000 per week and is the club's top earner after Romelu Lukaku's exit.

The Blues still have to strike a deal with City, but a move is expected to be completed for around £45 million plus add-ons.

Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Chelsea-target Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Bayern Munich could turn their attention to Jules Kounde if they miss out on Matthijs de Ligt, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The French defender is a target for Chelsea this summer as they look to address the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. The Blues are already facing competition from Barcelona for the 23-year-old.

However, the Bavarians could also enter the fray if negotiations with Juventus for De Ligt fail to reach a positive end. The Bundesliga giants are willing to pay €65 million for Kounde, which could be a massive blow to the Blues' ambitions.

