Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues appoint Mauricio Pochettino; club offering 2 players for Victor Osimhen, and more - May 14, 2023

Chelsea could only manage a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (May 13) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's side remain 11th in the standings with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, the Blues have completed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. Elsewhere, the London giants are willing to offer two players to sweeten a deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 14, 2023:

Chelsea appoint Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, according to The Telegraph.

Pochettino has been without a job since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He was identified as the ideal replacement for Graham Potter, who left Stamford Bridge at the start of last month.

The Blues have been locked in talks with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager to take over the charge of the first team. Negotiations have now reached a breakthrough, and an announcement is expected soon.

The London giants appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker manager after sacking Potter. However, the Englishman has endured a disastrous reign so far, so Pochettino has a lot of work to do to get the team back firing on all cylinders.

Blues offering two players for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to offer Christian Pulisic and Kepa Arrizabalaga for Victor Osimhen, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Blues are hot on the heels of the Nigerian forward, who has lit up Serie A this season. The 24-year-old has amassed 28 goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions for Napoli, helping them lift the league.

The London giants are keen to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea have suffered due to their misfiring forwards this season and are eager to make amends. Osimhen has been identified as the perfect candidate for the job, but he has an exorbitant price tag.

Napoli reportedly want €150 million to part ways with their prized asset. The Blues are hoping that the inclusion of Pulisic and Kepa could help bring down the striker's price tag.

However, the 24-year-old wants to play in the UEFA Champions League next season, which could put a dent in the club's plans. The London giants also face stiff competition from Manchester United for the Nigerian.

Raheem Sterling eager to end season on a high

Raheem Sterling scored both goals in the draw against Nottingham Forest.

Raheem Sterling is aiming for a strong end to the season with Chelsea. The Englishman joined the club from Manchester City last summer but has endured a mixed campaign. The 28-year-old has nine goals and four assists in 36 games across competitions and has been in and out of the team.

Sterling scored a brace against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 13), but it wasn’t enough to ensure all three points for the Blues. After the game, the Englishman said that he's happy to play in his favoured left wing position again.

"It’s been up and down with the results, and I’ve just been focusing on keeping working and trying the help the team. It’s been nice, operating in a position that I’m used to, being out wide and trying to get at people and just getting some consistency in that position," said Sterling.

The Englishman added that the London giants are keen to keep the momentum going till the end of the season

"We want to end the season on a positive note from getting good results. It’s one where we just need to be professional, keep trying to build, keep positive to the end of the season, just go out there and try to build the momentum to the end of the season because before we go into a new season we want to end this one on a high," said Sterling.

He continued:

"It’s something the manager’s drilling into us. We can’t be sloppy We have to try to build on performances. It’s been a tough season, but we have to try for the football club and the fans to at least end on a high note."

Sterling is likely to start when Chelsea face Manchester City next weekend.

