Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues asked to pay €40 million for French midfielder; club interested in Italian star, and more - 30th September 2021

Chelsea succumbed to a 0-1 defeat against Juventus on Wednesday in their second Champions League game of the season. The Blues were undone by a Federico Chiesa second-half strike, and failed to break down a resolute Bianconeri defence.

Meanwhile, off the field, Chelsea will have to pay €40 million to secure the services of a French midfielder who lit up Ligue 1 last season. The Blues are also interested in an Italian attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on 30 September 2021.

Chelsea asked to pay €40 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea will have to pay €40 million for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea will have to pay at least €40 million to secure the services of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The French midfielder has been in fine form since arriving at AS Monaco in January 2020. Tchouameni has established himself as a first-team regular for the Ligue 1 side, and has also broken into the French national team. The Blues are admirers of the player, but have not made a bid for him so far.

Chelsea are laying down succession plans for N'Golo Kante, who is on the wrong side of 30. The Blues have brought in Saul Niguez, but the Spaniard has so far failed to impress. So Tuchel might be reluctant to turn Niguez's loan deal into a permanent transfer, and could instead turn his attention to Tchouameni.

The Blues are now aware of the 21-year-old's asking price. Given the player's ability and age, it is an amount the Blues might be willing to offer. However, the London side will face stiff competition for the Frenchman's signature, as a host of European sides are also on his trail.

Blues interested in Federico Chiesa

Chelsea are interested in Federico Chiesa.

Chelsea are in a three-way battle for Federico Chiesa, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The Juventus star is among the hottest properties in European football right now, and is also wanted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The Blues got a first-hand account of the Italian's prowess on Wednesday.

Chiesa was key in Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign this summer as he looks set to take over the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin. Chelsea may want to test Juventus' resolve to keep Chiesa next summer, so the player's move to Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out.

Antonio Conte claims Chelsea are yet to figure out how to use Romelu Lukaku

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea are yet to figure out how to use Romelu Lukaku.

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea are yet to make the best use of Romelu Lukaku. Speaking to Sky Italia, the Italian also claimed that the Blues could retain their Champions League trophy if they use the Belgian better.

"If you have a centre-forward like that, you need to use him, and I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet. Last season, they didn't have a proper centre-forward, so they rotated positions, whereas Romelu is a real reference point in attack," said Conte.

"If they can figure out how to use Lukaku, Chelsea could become the team to beat in the Champions League this season," continued Conte.

