Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues asked to pay €75 million for RB Leipzig star; club lauded for recruiting Thiago Silva, and more - 7 March 2022

Chelsea's Premier League title challenge is hanging by a thread. The London side are third in the league table after 26 games, but 16 points behind leaders Manchester City who have played two games more.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been asked to pay €75 million for an RB Leipzig star. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been lauded for signing Thiago Silva. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on 7th March 2022:

Chelsea asked to pay €75 million for Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has been on fire this season.

Chelsea have been asked to pay €75 million for Christopher Nkunku, according to Sport Witness via Foot Mercato. The Frenchman has gone from strength to strength for RB Leipzig recently. His performances have endeared him to the Blues.

Nkunku rose through the ranks at PSG, but failed to cement a place in the first team. He was offloaded to RB Leipzig in 2019, and has since turned his career around.

The 24-year-old has been in exceptional form for the Bundesliga side this season. Nkunku has scored 25 goals and set up 13 more in 37 games this campaign, earning admiration from clubs around Europe. The Blues are among his potential suitors.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his attack this summer, and Nkunku looks like a viable option. The Frenchman has successfully transformed from a midfielder to a prudent attacker at Leipzig. He can create and score goals, and could be a valuable asset to the German manager. The 24-year-old is also eager to secure a transfer to one of the European heavyweights.

Nkunku desires to break into the French national team, and is worried he might need to move on to realise his dreams. Chelsea are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge, but could have to pay €75 million to secure his signature.

The Blues might have previously been open to matching the asking price for the Frenchman. However, the recent uncertainty over the club’s ownership raises a question mark over a high-profile move this summer.

Moreover, Nkunku is also in the radar of PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG, which could complicate the Blues' bid for the player.

Blues lauded for recruiting Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge.

BBC pundit Gareth Crooks has lauded the Chelsea recruitment team for signing Thiago Silva. The Brazilian was on song once again this weekend, helping the Blues secure a victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK John Terry loves Thiago Silva!!! Such a shame they never played together. John Terry loves Thiago Silva!!! Such a shame they never played together. https://t.co/3eSm8b9em1

In his column, Crooks said that Silva could play till 40.

“Aaron Lennon had done brilliantly to get to the byline, and pull the ball back for Wout Weghorst, but the Burnley centre-forward's shot was kicked off the line by Thiago Silva. The defender's positioning on the goalline was absolutely perfect. Not only did he save Edouard Mendy, who looked like he had been caught out of position, but he enabled Chelsea to keep a clean sheet,” wrote Crooks.

He continued:

“Whoever's idea it was to bring Silva to Chelsea is a genius. The man is 37 years of age, and looks like he could play in the Premier League until he's 40."

The former PSG defender has bagged five goals, including three this season, and two assists in 66 games for the Blues since arriving in the summer of 2020. He has won three titles in this period, including the UEFA Champions League last season.

Roman Abramovich attempted to sign Lionel Messi in 2014

Lionel Messi was wanted at Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Chelsea attempted to sign Lionel Messi in 2014, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Jose Mourinho was in charge at Stamford Bridge when the Premier League giants tried hard to get a deal over the line. The Blues apparently held talks with people close to the Argentinean, and were determined to get their man.

However, a deal failed to materialise, as Messi shared an unbreakable bond with Barcelona. The player didn’t want to leave the Camp Nou, and decided to continue his association with the Blaugrana. The Blues' departing owner Roman Abramovich was desperate to build the team around the current PSG star, but his efforts went in vain.

