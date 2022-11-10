Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues complete move for RB Leipzig striker; club preparing January move for Atletico Madrid defender, and more - November 10, 2022

Chelsea were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Manchester City on Wednesday (November 9). Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez helped the Cityzens secure a 2-0 win over Graham Potter's side at the Emirates in the third round of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Blues are reportedly close to completing a move for a RB Leipzig forward. Elsewhere, the London giants are preparing to dive for an Atletico Madrid defender in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 10, 2022:

Chelsea close to completing Christopher Nkunku move

Christopher Nkunku is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Christopher Nkunku, according to Sport Bild via Sport Witness.

The Blues have been hot on the heels of the French forward, who has been in ravishing form for RB Leipzig recently. Nkunku has 17 goals and four assists from 22 games across competitions this season for the Bundesliga side.

His exploits have alerted clubs around the continent, with the Blues eager to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Christopher Nkunku is about to move to Chelsea according to reports. Christopher Nkunku is about to move to Chelsea according to reports. https://t.co/2kc9iuCr1f

Graham Potter's frontline has left a lot to be desired this season, and the Englishman urgently needs reinforcements in attack. Nkunku fits the bills, and it now appears that he's all set to arrive in the Premier League.

Although Chelsea are yet to strike a deal with Leipzig, there should be no problems provided the Blues chalk out €60 million for his signature. Commitments and preliminary negotiations are reportedly already in place, with the deal expected to eventually go through.

Blues preparing January move for Jose Gimenez

Jose Gimenez has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing to move for Jose Gimenez in January, according to journalist Rudy Galetti via Caught Offside. The London giants have endured a topsy turvy time this season, especially recently. Graham Potter remains eager to upgrade his options in the winter and reckons the backline could do with more steel.

Gimenez has emerged as a candidate for the job, with the player emerging as a mainstay in Atletico Madrid's defence recently. Los Rojiblancos could be forced to trim their squad after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

The London giants are hoping to take advantage of the situation and prise the Uruguayan away from the Wanda Metropolitano. The 27-year-old could be an eventual replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.

Jamie Carragher slams Todd Boehly for summer decision

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slammed Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly for some of the decisions he has taken taking charge of the club. Boehly oversaw an eventful summer, sacking Thomas Tuchel in September after a string of poor results.

Speaking to The Overlap, as cited by The Metro, Carragher criticised the decision to let go of the German manager.

"I always thought it was a bizarre decision to get rid of Thomas Tuchel. I’m delighted for Graham Potter, and to have an English manager in such a big job, but he’s never been in that position before, in terms of managing a huge club, and managing in the Champions League," said Carragher.

Carragher went on to praise Potter but added that recent results have not been ideal.

"He’s turned it around in the Champions League brilliantly and got them through to the next round. In his head, he is thinking that he has had a great start at Chelsea – but the last two or three games have gone the opposite way, and it almost feels like it has blown up in his face," said Carragher.

The former Reds defender also added that the Blues have hardly improved despite investing a fortune in the squad this summer.

"You look at where Chelsea were last season – £275 million was spent on the squad this summer, and you can’t believe what you’re seeing. Their end product was so much worse (than last season) against Brighton and Arsenal, after spending that much money – it feels bizarre," said Carragher.

The London giants are seventh in the Premier League after 13 games.

Poll : 0 votes