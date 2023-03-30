Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues confident of N'Golo Kante stay; club keen on Brighton midfielder, and more - March 30, 2023

Chelsea will hope to continue their recent resurgence against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 1) in the Premier League. The Blues are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning thrice.

Meanwhile, the Blues are confident of tying midfielder N'Golo Kante to a new deal. Elsewhere, the London giants are still in the hunt for a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 30, 2023:

Chelsea confident of N'Golo Kante stay

N'Golo Kante is working to get back to full fitness.

Chelsea are very optimistic about keeping N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The French midfielder is in the final few months of his contract but hasn't committed his future to the club yet. Kante has been indispensable for the Blues since arriving from Leicester City in 2016. The 32-year-old has appeared in 262 games for the London giants, registering 13 goals and 15 assists.

Kante has suffered with injuries this season, but Graham Potter remains eager to keep him at Stamford Bridge. Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs plotting to pick him up on a Bosman move this summer. However, speaking on The Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey said that Chelsea are working to tie Kante down to a two-year deal.

"Chelsea (are) trying to tie him down to a new two-year deal. They're confident, have been for a few weeks now. Talks are ongoing. Obviously, the fact that he's out of contract at the end of the season means he is free to talk to other clubs, and one of those is PSG," said Bailey.

He continued:

"We understand those talks have continued. But from our standpoint, speaking to Chelsea sources, they're confident that he will stay."

Kante could forge an enviable pairing with Enzo Fernandez at Stamford Bridge once he regains his fitness.

Blues keen on Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge

The Blues remain hot on the heels of Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Ecuadorian midfielder was close to an exit in the winter transfer window, but Brighton & Hove Albion refused to let him go. The player has since signed a new deal with the Seagulls but continues to be linked away from the Amex ahead of the summer. Arsenal also have their eyes on the 21-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs tipped Brighton to secure a fat transfer fee by offloading Caicedo at the end of the season.

"Brighton have no intention to sell (Evan) Ferguson this summer, so it’s a real challenge for suitors wanting to move quickly. Brighton always only sell on their own terms and don’t need the fee either having sold Leandro Trossard, Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma recently to name but three," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“And even though he only just signed a new deal, Brighton may well get a healthy fee for Moises Caicedo this summer with Arsenal and Chelsea still lurking.”

Caicedo has made 29 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls this season, scoring one goal and setting up another.

Mark Schwarzer advises Chelsea against Mason Mount sale

Mason Mount could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Former Blues goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has warned the Blues not to part ways with Mason Mount.

The English midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer, but talks of an extension have not yet reach a breakthrough. The 24-year-old remains heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing him with interest.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Schwarzer said that Mount represents everything good about his former side and cannot be sold.

"He’s (Mount) almost unsellable. He’s a player you would not sell. He’s a Chelsea kid through and through. He’s been at the club all his life. That’s what fans die for. Fans love that. He’s such an incredible player. I certainly would not be selling him as he is such a phenomenal player," said Schwarzer.

Mount rose through the ranks at the London side and has 33 goals and 37 assists in 192 games across competitions.

