Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues confident of Victor Osimhen deal; club ready to offload Armando Broja, and more - November 16, 2023

Chelsea have endured a topsy turvy start to life under Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Argentinean manager has had four wins and as many defeats in 12 games in the Premier League, where his team are tenth, 12 behind leaders Manchester City (28).

Meanwhile, the Blues are confident of securing the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants are ready to offload attacker Armando Broja.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 16, 2023:

Chelsea confident of Victor Osimhen deal

Chelsea are convinced that Victor Osimhen wants to move to Stamford Bridge, according to The Evening Standard.

The Nigerian forward has been outstanding for Napoli recently, helping them win the league last season. He has six goals and one assist in 10 appearances across competitions for the Serie A champions this season.

However, his future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is up in the air following a social media controversy. Osimhen's contract with Napoli expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet. The Blues are attentive to the situation and reckon the Nigerian could be the perfect replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku.

The London giants are confident that Osimhen also wants to join the club. A move is unlikely in January but could materialise in the summer.

Blues ready to offload Armando Broja

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Armando Broja, according to Football London. The Albanian striker recently returned to action after a lengthy spell in the sidelines due to an ACL injury. The 22-year-old has struggled for regular game time under Pochettino this season, appearing just five times across competitions and scoring once.

The Blues are laying down plans to rope in Osimhen and are willing to sell Broja to raise the funds. The Albanian could also be open to a move that guarantees him regular football.

The 22-year-old's contract runs till 2028, and the London giants are likely to demand £30 million for his signature. West Ham United have previously had their eyes on Broja, who could be an option for the Hammers in 2024.

Christopher Nkunku backed to excel under Mauricio Pochettino

Christopher Nkunku arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Christopher Nkunku could hit the ground running once he finally makes his Chelsea debut, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The French forward was roped in from RB Leipzig this summer but picked up a knee injury in pre-season. He's yet to kick a ball for the Blues this campaign but is nearing full fitness.

Pochettino's team have suffered in his absence but have displayed signs of a revival in recent games. In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Nkunku could walk into the team once he's fit.

"Regardless of Chelsea’s upturn in form lately, Nkunku will be a starter for Mauricio Pochettino once he is fully fit.

"It might take some time for the France international to get back to his best, but he will be keen to make up for lost time and has his spot with Les Bleus to fight for as well," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“I suspect that he will have a fairly immediate impact in front of goal as Chelsea seek to make a push for a European qualification spot over the second half the season.

"The Blues need to be wary of recurring injury issues with their summer signing, but he undoubtedly has the quality to improve this team once he finally returns to action."

Johnson also noted Nicolas Jackson's recent turn in form, with the Senegalese scoring four times in two games. However, the journalist pointed out that Nkunku remains the main man at Stamford Bridge, given how eager the London giants were to secure his signature.

"Of course, we’ve seen real improvement from Nicolas Jackson of late, so that might have led some to question if Nkunku would get straight back into the team, but it’s important to remember how eager Chelsea were to get this deal done, and wrapped up early last year, so I’m confident he (Nkunku) remains a key part of Pochettino’s project," wrote Johnson.

Nkunku is expected to return to action by the end of the month.