Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues confirm Christopher Nkunku arrival; Manchester City offer £25 million for Mateo Kovacic, and more - June 21, 2023

Chelsea are seeking improvements to their squad over the summer after an underwhelming season. The Blues spent over £600 million in the last two transfer windows but finished 12th in the recently concluded campaign.

Meanwhile, the London giants have confirmed the arrival of Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester City have submitted a £25 million bid for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 21, 2023:

Chelsea confirm Christopher Nkunku arrival

Christopher Nkunku jas arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have announced that they have signed Christopher Nkunku. The French forward is one of the most exciting strikers in Europe and lit up the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig in recent seasons. Nkunku registered 23 goals and nine assists from 36 games across competitions in the recently concluded campaign.

Reports were ripe for a while regarding the Blue's pursuit of Nkunku, and the club have now confirmed the move.The 25-year-old told the Blues media that he's eager to test himself in the Premier League.

"I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club, and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch," said Nkunku.

He continued:

"Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt."

The London giants have struggled in from of goal recently, so Nkunku's arrival could solve that issue.

Manchester City offer £25 million for Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic is on the cusp of arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City have submitted a £25 million bid for Mateo Kovacic, according to The Athletic.

The Croatian midfielder's contract with Chelsea expires in a year, but he's expected to leave this summer. The Blues are planning a midfield revamp this year, with N'Golo Kante also set to depart.

Kovacic has been in and out of the starting XI in the recently concluded season and is no longer a first-team regular. City have identified him as a target in their search for a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who could leave on a Bosman move next month. The Cityzens have now followed up their interest in the Croatian with a concrete bid.

Personal terms have already been agreed, and the player is eager to join City. Pep Guardiola is a long-term admirer of Kovacic, and a deal is likely to be completed by the end of this week.

Blues saw off stiff competition in Nicolas Jackson race

Nicolas Jackson will arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea fought off competition from at least three clubs to lead the race for Nicolas Jackson, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Senegalese striker is a step away from joining the Blues after the club decided to trigger his release clause. The London giants have already agreed personal terms with the Villarreal striker.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Chelsea are now discussing payment details with the Yellow Submarine.

"Chelsea are now discussing the final details of how to pay the Nicolas Jackson transfer fee, possibly getting it done in instalments rather than paying the full fee straight away.

"Chelsea are negotiating to do it in two or three instalments, but the player has been very keen – he wants to join Chelsea,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that the Blues are eager to complete the deal by the end of the month.

"The hope is that Chelsea can get this deal finalised before the end of June, but the timing is still not entirely clear on things like signing the contract and having a medical," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, it looks imminent, as Chelsea have been fast to beat three other clubs to this deal – I can reveal that RB Leipzig are one of the other teams who were prepared to trigger Jackson’s release clause, but Chelsea were quicker and are in pole position.”

Mauricio Pochettino's attack already looks formidable with Jackson set to team up with Christopher Nkunku at Stamford Bridge.

Poll : 0 votes