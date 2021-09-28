Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues contemplating sale of French midfielder, club interested in Serie A star, and more - 27th September 2021 

Chelsea will have to put Saturday's defeat against Manchester City behind them quickly, with a UEFA Champions League tie in midweek. The Blues face Juventus in Turin on Wednesday and Thomas Tuchel will be eager to continue his flawless run in the tournament.

In the transfer market, Chelsea are contemplating the sale of a French midfielder who is among the finest in the world in his position. In terms of reinforcements, the Blues are interested in a Serie A star who has been in fine form of late.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 27 September 2021.

Chelsea contemplating sale of N'Golo Kante

Chelsea want to offload N'Golo Kante next summer

Chelsea are considering the sale of N'Golo Kante, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Frenchman is one of the finest players of his generation and has been indispensable to club and country for quite some time. Kante was pivotal to France's World Cup-winning campaign in 2018 and has been equally influential under different managers at Chelsea.

Despite his importance to the team, the Blues are worried about his recurring injury concerns, which have caused him to miss a few games both last season as well as the current one. Kante's current deal expires in 2023 and Chelsea are planning to offload him next summer. The Frenchman will be 31 years old by then and the Blues are optimistic they can recuperate a decent fee for the player.

Chelsea are also hoping to clear space in the squad for upcoming stars like Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher. The Blues are buoyed by their development on loan and want to integrate both players into the first-team squad next season. Thomas Tuchel wants to clear up space on his roster and is willing to sacrifice Kante to fit his new stars.

Blues interested in Federico Chiesa

Chelsea are interested in Federico Chiesa

Chelsea are interested in Federico Chiesa, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Italian is currently on loan with Juventus and has already established himself as a first-team regular. Chiesa has 15 goals and 10 assists from 48 appearances for the Bianconeri and his blistering form has not skipped the attention of the Blues.

Chelsea were eager to complete a deal for the Italian this summer but the move failed to materialize. Despite the plethora of attacking talent at Stamford Bridge, the Blues continue to hold an interest in Chiesa. The London giants might need to offload one of their current stars to make space for the Italian and will also face competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Bayern Munich respond to rumors linking them to Chelsea star

Bayern Munich have distanced themselves from Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich have distanced themselves from a move for Antonio Rudiger. The German defender is currently in the final year of his Chelsea contract and has been linked with the Bundesliga giants. However, speaking to DAZN, the club's director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic brushed those rumors aside.

Also Read

"[Bayern are] really well-staffed at centre-back. We have strengthened ourselves very well and brought in a top player in [Dayot] Upamecano. Lucas Hernandez is there, Tanguy Nianzou is there, Benjamin Pavard can also play inside, we are really very, very well staffed," said Salihamidzic.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Bayern Munich are distancing themselves from the Antonio Rudiger rumours. 😅🔵 Bayern Munich are distancing themselves from the Antonio Rudiger rumours. 😅🔵 https://t.co/UK9F1r5MZ2

Edited by Prem Deshpande