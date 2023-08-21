Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing another striker; club suffer Bradley Barcola blow, and more - August 21, 2023

Chelsea suffered a demoralising 3-1 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday (August 20) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team were outplayed at the London Stadium as Carney Chukwuemeka's strike proved to be a consolation.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to sign another striker before the end of the summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have stepped up their pursuit of Lyon forward Bradley Barcola.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 21, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing another striker

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Chelsea remain in the market for another striker.

The Blues have roped in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer. However, the French forward is out with an injury and is yet to kick a ball for the club.

Speaking to talkSPORT after Sunday's defeat, Pochettino admitted that his current crop of forwards needs to be more clinical in front of goal.

"It is a difficult situation because we had two strikers in Nkunku and Broja, but they are injured. It is not easy in this moment to find the right profile.

"We are in the process, working to see if we can add some players in this area. But it is a job that is not easy for the club. For sure, they are working really hard to add some players," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"If it is not possible, we need to wait until Nkunku and Broja will be ready, and we have the help of Mason (Burstow). I don't think the problem is that we need another striker.

"The chances that we created, we need to be more clinical. It is not only the strikers that need to be clinical in front of goal."

Pochettino's men have scored two goals in as many games this season, winning neither.

Blues suffer Bradley Barcola blow

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Bradley Barcola. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign the French forward.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye with his exploits for Lyon in recent months and is linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Blues are monitoring Barcola.

"There has been some talk of Chelsea and Bradley Barcola, and it’s true that they appreciate the Lyon youngster as one of many players they are following.

"Barcola is one of the best young talents in the world right now, so it’s true that Chelsea are monitoring him, as they always monitor these kinds of players," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, from what I’m told, PSG remain the club in the most advanced talks with Barcola on the player side. They remain the favourites, as they started talks some time ago, but Chelsea remain informed on the situation, so let’s see how this will develop.”

The London giants have been targeting talented young players recently.

Chelsea's pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic hangs in the balance

Dusan Vlahovic is linked with a departure from Turin this summer.

Chelsea could miss out on Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Serbian hitman is among the players being eyed for the vacant No. 9 role at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were looking to use Romelu Lukaku to sweeten a deal for the 23-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Vlahovic could end up staying with Juventus.

"Dusan Vlahovic was linked with Chelsea recently, but he could still stay at Juventus, for sure. At the moment, that deal is on total stand-by, and nothing is happening," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Let’s see what happens with Chelsea. I don’t know the future, but as of today, it’s on total stand-by.

"And it’s also worth emphasising that Vlahovic-Chelsea was only a possibility discussed with Romelu Lukaku as part of the deal, not without Lukaku."

The Bianconeri were reportedly interested in Lukaku earlier this summer, but nothing has come of it so far.