Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Benjamin Sesko, club want Nico Williams, and more - March 8, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday, March 11. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are 11th in the league after 26 games and have four wins in their last 10 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues are keeping a close watch on Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Nico Williams.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 8, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Benjamin Sesko, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Blues are determined to add a proven No. 9 to their ranks this summer and have identified Victor Osimhen as their preferred choice. However, the Nigerian only signed a new deal with Napoli in December last year and reportedly has a massive release clause in his contract.

While the London giants are no stranger to big-money moves, Osimhen’s price tag has forced them to consider alternative targets. Sesko has popped up on their radar, following a decent stint with RB Leipzig so far. The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals and set up one more from 32 outings in all competitions this season.

Chelsea are keeping a close watch on the Slovenian’s development at the Red Bull Arena and have already scouted him multiple times so far. Phillips added that Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Brighton & Hove Albion sensation Evan Ferguson are also on the Blues’ wish list.

Blues want Nico Williams

Nico Williams is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have Nico Williams on their wish list, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are likely to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, following the poor showing of the current crop this season. Williams has been on a roll with Athletic Bilbao this campaign, registering six goals and 11 assists from 27 games in all competitions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the London giants have been monitoring the 21-year-old for a while.

“Nico Williams is on Chelsea list of players being monitored, he has €50m release clause, so Chelsea know all the conditions. At the moment nothing is 100% decided yet and there are also other clubs keen, but Nico is on Chelsea list since last summer,” wrote Romano.

Williams could be an upgrade on Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge.

Club legend wants Jose Mourinho to return

Jose Mourinho is without a job right now

Chelsea legend Ruud Gullit believes Jose Mourinho could be a fine replacement for Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine manager is on borrowed time at Chelsea following an unimpressive season so far. The Blues are miles away from the top four and have failed to warm up to Pochettino’s tactics so far.

The recent defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final further complicated matters for Pochettino. There have been calls for a managerial change at the club already, with Mourinho also among the names doing the rounds. The Portuguese manager recently parted ways with AS Roma and is looking for his next assignment.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Gullit backed Mourinho find success with a young group of players at Chelsea.

“Mourinho could do that, with young players, oh yeah he can. I think he can [be successful]. I like Mourinho, I like him. I think what he’s done has been unbelievable. He’s been in a difficult situation. He was sometimes taking attention to the wrong things but I think he still has it,” said Gullit.

Mourinho enjoyed great success during his two previous stints with the Blues, winning three Premier League titles among other honors.