Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Jamal Musiala, club backed to sign Crysencio Summerville, and more - March 3, 2024

Chelsea could only manage a 2-2 draw with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (March 2) in the Premier League. Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi weren't enough to earn Mauricio Pochettino's side three points against the Bees.

Meanwhile, the Blues have entered the race to sign Jamal Musiala. Elsewhere, the London giants have been backed to take Crysencio Summerville to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 3, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Jamal Musiala, according to Caught Offside. The German midfielder is one of the most talented young footballers in the planet and is already wanted at Manchester City. Liverpool also have their eyes on Musiala, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires in less than 18 months.

The Bavarians would like him to stay and have even offered him a new deal. However, it is now believed that the 21-year-old is reluctant to sign an extension, adding to speculation about his future.

The Blues are attentive to the situation and want to bring him back to Stamford Bridge. Interestingly, Musiala rose through the ranks with the London giants but left before he could break into the senior team.

Blues backed to sign Crysencio Summerville by former player

Crysencio Summerville could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Carlton Palmer believes it is only a matter of time before Crysencio Summerville ends up at Stamford Bridge. The Dutch forward has been in red-hot form this season for Leeds United, scoring 16 times and setting up nine more from 35 outings across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Chelsea, who are looking for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offsider, Palmer stated that the 22-year-old can be the perfect addition to the Blues' squad.

"Chelsea have identified Summerville from Leeds United as somebody they want to recruit in the summer. They see him as a perfect addition to what is already a massive squad but the 22-year-old has been in sensational form this season, as Leeds are flying in the Championship," said Palmer.

He continued:

“Of course, if Leeds get promoted to the Premier League – Chelsea is a huge club – but if he’s playing well under Daniel Farke, then surely he would want to stay. But, at the end of the day, we all know that money talks, and should there be an unbelievable offer for Summerville, I think they will be forced to look at it.”

Palmer added that Summerville is likely to cost a hefty fee at the end of this season.

“It’s going to be massive money and it seems like he’d like to stay, but Leeds are in a strong negotiating position because his contract doesn’t expire until 2026,” said Palmer.

The Blues have invested heavily on the squad since the arrival of Todd Boehly and that trend is expected to continue this summer.

Ruben Amorim could replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, says journalist

Ruben Amorim could be an option to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Amorim could be an option to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Argentinean manager’s position at Stamford Bridge is under scrutiny following the defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League table after 26 games and are likely to miss out on European football for the second season on a row. Pochettino has failed to impress despite investing heavily on the squad last summer. Meanwhile, Amorim has been very impressive with Sporting so far and has emerged as an option to replace the Argentinean.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Liverpool will also have their eyes on the Portuguese manager.

“Amorim will be on the radar for Chelsea and Liverpool. I don't think there's much doubt he would be a good potential replacement if Chelsea sack Pochettino. But then you've got to take in the other factors that come with it. You've got to pay almost £10m in compensation to Sporting if Amorim is going to leave, which raises more problems around Chelsea's finances and sustainability," said Jones.

He continued:

"It's something that's going to have to be considered. Many clubs highly regard Amorim, and I'm sure Liverpool will be one of them. When it comes to Amorim and Chelsea, I'm not sure how comfortable he would feel that that would be a good next destination for him, given the lack of stability.”

Jurgen Klopp is all set to leave Anfield at the end of this season.

