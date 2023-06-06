Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face Newcastle competition for Moises Caicedo; Christian Pulisic uncertain about future, and more - June 6, 2023

Chelsea are expected to indulge in the transfer market once again this summer. The Blues splurged in the last two transfer windows but also finished 12th in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the London giants face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, midfielder Christian Pulisic is uncertain about his Stamford Bridge future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 6, 2023:

Chelsea face Newcastle United competition for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo could be on his way out of the Amex this summer,

Chelsea face competition from Newcastle United for the services of Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has gone from strength to strength this season with Brighon & Hove Albion, prompting interest from clubs cross the Premier League, including the Blues. The London giants want a new midfielder this summer and were close to securing the signature of Manuel Ugarte.

However, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly won the race for the Uruguayan, prompting the Premier League side to turn to Caicedo. The 21-year-old is expected to leave the Amex this year, and Chelsea are hoping to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Magpies and Arsenal have their eyes on the Ecuadorian.

“For Caicedo, Chelsea are the ones to watch, and now they have missed out on Manuel Ugarte, they will definitely escalate that chase. Caicedo has always been on Chelsea’s summer list. Brighton haven’t quoted a specific price, but it’s understood they will hold out for a minimum guaranteed fee of £70m plus at least £10m in add ons,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Arsenal are also considering Caicedo again and keep an eye on Newcastle as well, who want a central midfielder along with a more creative-minded one like Leicester’s James Maddison.”

Caicedo signed a new deal with the Seagulls earlier this year.

Christian Pulisic uncertain about future

Christian Pulisic’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Christian Pulisic has admitted that his future at Chelsea is not set in stone. The American forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

He has struggled for chances this season and is a peripheral figure with the Blues. The London giants have endured a difficult time this season due to their faltering forwards, and changes are in order this summer.

Pulisic could be one of many names to make way as Mauricio Pochettino targets a new-look attack for the upcoming season. Speaking recently, Pulisic admitted that his performances haven’t been up to mark in recent seasons.

“Obviously, it’s been an interesting journey at club level for me. I thought it was a great couple years, and the last couple years just haven’t gone at all how I’ve planned them to be.

"It’s obviously very early. As of right now, I’m a Chelsea player, and I plan to go back. But a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change,” said Pulisic.

Juventus have been linked with the 24-year-old recently.

Monaco eyeing Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Monaco are planning to move for Edouard Mendy this summer, according to Get Football News France. The Ligue 1 side are looking for a replacement for Alexander Nubel, who's set to return to Bayern Munich at the end of his loan spell. Monaco have identified Mendy as a target this summer.

The 31-year-old is a peripheral figure at Chelsea and is heavily linked with an exit this summer. Mendy was one of the finest in his position a couple of seasons ago but has struggled to break in the first team this campaign. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been preferred ahead of the 31-year-old at Stamford Bridge, but the Spaniard also remains linked with an exit.

The Blues have already identified Inter Milan’s Andre Onana as their ideal target for the No. 1 position. Mendy wants to leave to rejuvenate his career, and a move to France makes sense.

