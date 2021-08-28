Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues hit stumbling block in Jules Kounde deal; club leading the race for Spanish midfielder, and more - 27th August 2021

Chelsea have been placed in Group H in this season’s UEFA Champions League. The Blues will compete with Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo for a place in the knockout stage of the tournament. Thomas Tuchel will already be plotting to defend his trophy, and is thus eager to complete a few more transfers before the end of the month.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Jules Kounde has hit a stumbling block, though, with a move no longer guaranteed. However, the Blues have steered clear of the competition in the race for a Spanish midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on 27 August 2021.

Chelsea hit stumbling block in Jules Kounde deal

Chelsea have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, according to The Express via AS.

The Blues are eager to complete a move for the French defender. It was previously believed that negotiations were progressing well, with the club planning to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge as soon as possible. However, things have slowed down now because Sevilla are demanding more money to complete the deal.

Chelsea were already willing to pay a premium price for the Frenchman, but that amount has now been hiked due to a clause in the player’s contract. Kounde’s previous club Bordeaux are entitled to 15% of future sales, which means a part of the transfer fee would go to the French club.

To deal with the same, the La Liga side are demanding £55 million for the Frenchman, which is more than the amount initially quoted to the Blues.

BREAKING : Jules Kounde refused to travel with Sevilla for the match against Elche in a move which he hopes will let him go to Chelsea ( @eldesmarque_sfc 🌕 ) pic.twitter.com/rje0Qm0foi — Pys (@CFCPys) August 27, 2021

If Chelsea pay the said fee, Bordeaux will cash £8 million in addition to the £20m they initially received for Kounde. Sevilla are not expected to budge from their demands, so the Blues have to decide whether they are willing to increase their offer for Kounde or not.

Blues leading the race for Saul Niguez

Chelsea are leading the race for Saul Niguez, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United are also tracking the Spanish midfielder, but the Blues have leapfrogged the Red Devils, and are now the firm favourites for Niguez's signature. The London side have already been in touch with Atletico Madrid to chalk out a loan deal, with an option to buy, for the Spaniard.

Chelsea are not including permanent or obligation to buy clause in Saúl deal, as of now. Official proposal is loan with buy option. NO bid from Man United, only talks. 🔵 #CFC



Chelsea are close to complete Bakayoko to AC Milan loan deal [€20m buy option] extending until 2023. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

Niguez is no longer a guaranteed starter at the Wanda Metropolitano, so he's open to a move away this summer. Chelsea believe his qualities would be ideal for Thomas Tuchel’s tactics, and have directed all their efforts into completing a loan deal for the La Liga star.

AS Roma interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Jose Mourinho wants Ruben Loftus-Cheek at AS Roma.

Jose Mourinho is plotting a reunion with Ruben Loftus-Cheek at AS Roma, according to Daily Mail. Chelsea are willing to offload him this summer, as the Englishman has dropped down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel. The Serie A giants are preparing a loan deal for Loftus-Cheek, with a £13.5 million option to buy.

The Englishman has struggled to break into the first XI at Stamford Bridge in recent times due to injury. Loftus-Cheek has 12 goals and 11 assists for Chelsea from 82 appearances, but has no future at the club.

