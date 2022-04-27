Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Juventus defender; club receive boost in Jules Kounde pursuit, and more - 26 April 2022

Chelsea are preparing to travel to Old Trafford on Thursday to face Manchester United in the Premier League. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be eager to solidify the Blues' position in third place in the points table with six games left.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, the London giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Jules Kounde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 26th April 2022:

Chelsea identify Matthijs de Ligt as Antonio Rudiger replacement

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have identified Matthijs de Ligt as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The German defender is all set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. The London giants have identified De Ligt as his successor.

De Ligt has failed to live up to expectations at Juventus since joining in 2019. However, the 22-year-old's stock remains high, with quite a few clubs around Europe interested in the player. The Blues are looking to add the Dutchman to their kitty this summer.

Tuchel is preparing for life without Rudiger, who is in the final few months of his current contract. The German manager has already confirmed that the 29-year-old will not extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are scouting the market for replacements and have now added De Ligt to their wishlist.

Juventus are willing to let the Dutchman leave this summer amid interest from quite a few clubs. The Bianconeri reportedly asked for €100 million for their prized asset when Barcelona enquired about his availability. The Serie A giants are looking to make a profit on the exorbitant fee they paid Ajax for the 22-year-old.

The Blues desperately need a world-class centre-back this summer, with Andreas Christensen also set to leave. However, it's not clear whether they will be willing to pay a hefty price for De Ligt, who's contracted with the Bianconeri till 2024.

Blues receive boost in Jules Kounde pursuit

Jules Kounde has been outstanding this season.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Jules Kounde. According to The Evening Standard, the French defender is eager to leave Sevilla this summer. The London giants have a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old and are desperate to secure his services this year.

The Blues are in a precarious position with their centrr-back department. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both set to leave. Tuchel wants at least one new world-class centre-back before the start of the next season.

The Premier League giants failed with a move for Kounde last summer. However, with the Frenchman now pushing for a move, Tuchel could get his man this time.

Bayern Munich identify Romelu Lukaku as Robert Lewandowski replacement

Romelu Lukaku could move to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Bayern Munich have identified Romelu Lukaku as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to The Hard Tackle via L'Equipe. The Belgian striker has struggled since rejoining Chelsea last summer, scoring just 12 times this season. He has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel, who is likely to let the 28-year-old leave this year.

The Bavarians are keeping a close eye on Lukaku's situation at Stamford Bridge. The Bundesliga giants are sweating on the future of Lewandowski, who is in the final 18 months of his current contract.

Talks of an extension could hit a standstill, as Bayern Munich are only offering him a one-year extension without a pay hike. If the Polish striker ends up leaving this summer, the Bavarians could target Lukaku.

