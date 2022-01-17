Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Reims forward; Romelu Lukaku willing to return to Inter Milan, and more - 17 January 2022

Chelsea dropped down to third in the Premier League table at the end of the weekend after Liverpool's win over Brentford. The Blues, who lost 1-0 to leaders Manchester City, are ten points ahead of sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have four games in hand.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in a Reims forward. Elsewhere, star attacker Romelu Lukaku wants to leave the Blues and return to Inter Milan. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 17th January 2022:

Chelsea interested in Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea are interested in Hugo Ekitike, according to Foot Mercato. The French striker has been the talk of the town after a series of superb outings with Reims. His exploits have earned him admiration from Barcelona and Newcastle United. The Blues have now joined the party.

Ekitike rose through the ranks at Reims, and has gone from strength to strength this season. He has bagged eight goals and three assists in 18 appearances for the Ligue 1 side. He has almost single-handedly kept Reims out of the relegation zone, justifying the interest in his services.

The Magpies remain interested in the 19-year-old, but could now face competition from Chelsea for Ekitike's services. The Blues are preparing to overhaul their attack this year. Timo Werner is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after failing to get going. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku's future at the club is also in doubt after a reported fallout with manager Thomas Tuchel.

PF | Transfer News.🤝 @PurelyFootball



Chelsea have approached Reims over a possible move for Hugo Ekitike.

The 19-year-old forward has attracted interest from Newcastle, but Chelsea have swooped in with the intention of signing him at the end of the season. [Foot Mercato]

Chelsea have their eyes on Ekitike, and have already contacted Reims to inquire about the player's possible move to London.

However, prising him away from the Ligue 1 side would be no walk on the park. The youngster is valued at €40 million, which is steep for a largely unproven talent. To exacerbate matters, cash-rich Newcastle United could pose a major problem in Chelsea's pursuit of Ekitike.

Romelu Lukaku willing to return to Inter Milan

Lukaku is ready to leave Chelsea and head back to Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku is ready to leave Chelsea and head back to Inter Milan, according to TheHardTackle.

The Belgian striker made his much-publicised return to Stamford Bridge last summer. However, his second coming has hardly lived up to expectations, with the 28-year-old failing to impress so far. An explosive interview with Sky Italia has worsened matters.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



Romelu Lukaku would like to return to Italy as he was 'expecting a whole different situation' at #Chelsea [via @cmdotcom]

Lukaku has managed just five goals from 18 appearances for the Blues, who are running out of patience with the Belgian. The London side are even contemplating his departure, with PSG among the 28-year-old's possible destinations. However, Lukaku desires a return to the Nerazzurri.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich fighting for Andreas Christensen

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are locked in battle for Christensen.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are locked in a battle for Andreas Christensen, according to TheHardTackle.

The Danish defender is in the final year of his current deal with Chelsea. The Blues remain eager to tie the 25-year-old down to a new deal, but that looks increasingly unlikely. Negotiations have hit a standstill, and the 25-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Atletico and Bayern are hoping to pick Christensen up for free at the end of the season. However, they will likely face competition from Barcelona and AC Milan.

Edited by Bhargav