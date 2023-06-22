Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in Joao Felix pursuit; Manchester City agree Mateo Kovacic move, and more - June 22, 2023

Chelsea remain keen to bolster their squad before the start of the upcoming campaign. Incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is also expected to sanction quite a few sales this summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not planning to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix this year. Elsewhere, midfielder Mateo Kovacic is all set to join Premier League champions Manchester City.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 22, 2023:

Chelsea not in Joao Felix pursuit

Joao Felix is not a target at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are not looking to tie Joao Felix down to a permanent deal, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward spent the second half of the recently concluded season on loan at Stamford Bridge and did well in an underperforming team. His form sparked talks of a permanent move for the player, but it now appears that the Blues have moved on to alternate targets.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Atletico Madrid are willing to let Felix go for a proper bid.

"I’ve also had some fans asking me to reiterate the situation on Joao Felix. I don’t know if things could change, but Chelsea are not working on Joao as things stand, no," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Atletico Madrid are very open: if a good bid arrives, they are open to selling him. Otherwise, he will have a new opportunity under Diego Simeone, as he extended his contract six months ago. Nothing is advanced with any club yet. My guess is that this could be one for July/August.”

The Blues have already roped in Christopher Nkunku and are close to securing Nicolas Jackson in an attacking revamp.

Manchester City agree Mateo Kovacic move

Mateo Kovacic is sent to move to the Etihad.

Manchester City have agreed a deal with the Blues for the transfer of Mateo Kovacic, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Croatian midfielder has already agreed personal terms with City regarding a move this summer. The Blues have now accepted a £30 million offer from the Cityzens for the 29-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Agreement between clubs just reached for £30m fee.



Personal terms agreed two weeks ago, Kovacić only wanted Man City.



Medicals in the next days.



New midfielder for Pep EXCL: Mateo Kovacić joins Manchester City from Chelsea, fee agreed and done deal — here we go!Agreement between clubs just reached for £30m fee.Personal terms agreed two weeks ago, Kovacić only wanted Man City.Medicals in the next days.New midfielder for Pep EXCL: Mateo Kovacić joins Manchester City from Chelsea, fee agreed and done deal — here we go! 🚨🔵 #MCFCAgreement between clubs just reached for £30m fee.Personal terms agreed two weeks ago, Kovacić only wanted Man City.Medicals in the next days.New midfielder for Pep 🇭🇷 https://t.co/cXU7ZDSKMf

Kovacic's contract with the London giants runs out at the end of next season. Chelsea are planning multiples changes in the squad, and their midfield is also expected to receive a facelift.

The Croatian has become surplus to requirements and is not part of new manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans. City are in the hunt for a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who's set to join Barcelona, and have found their man in Kovacic.

Blues reluctant to match Victor Osimhen asking price

Victor Osimhen has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are unwilling to match Napoli's valuation of Victor Osimhen, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer to address their faltering attack. The Nigerian has emerged as an option, thanks to his blistering recent form with the Serie A champions.

Osimhen registered 31 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions in the recently concluded season. His efforts have earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. However, Napoli are only ready to let him go for a fee of above £100 million, which has deterred most suitors.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the London giants would love to have the Nigerian in their squad.

"Obviously, Chelsea would absolutely love a player like Victor Osimhen, but Napoli still haven't really given anybody hope that they will sell. That's down to the player to drive a move to the Premier League, but he might well be out of Chelsea's budget," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Let's not forget the price that Napoli paid Lille for Osimhen. If you include the add-ons, guaranteed fee and the valuation of the player swaps, it's a total package of €80million.

"This is why Napoli are asking for nearly double that amount, and that's far above what Chelsea can or would want to pay."

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

Poll : 0 votes