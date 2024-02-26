Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Victor Osimhen race; club suffer Jules Kounde blow, and more - February 26, 2024

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 extra time defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 25) at Wembley. A Virgil van Dijk strike late in the second half of extra time secured the Reds their tenth win in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Blues are the favourties to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 26, 2024:

Chelsea leading Victor Osimhen race

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen this year, according to Napoli Magazine.

The Nigerian forward’s future is subject to speculation ahead of the summer, with multiple clubs across Europe eyeing him with interest. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also been named as potential suitors, while the Blues have reportedly made him their priority target this year.

Pochettino is looking for an established No. 9 to lead the charge next season, and Osimhen is among the best on offer right now. The 25-year-old powered Napoli to the Serie A title last season and remains a key figure at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Italian giants tied him down to a new contract in December but are apparently gearing up for his blockbuster departure at the end of the season. The Blues are hoping to beat the competition for his signature by moving early.

Osimhen reportedly has a €30 million release clause in his contract, but that hasn’t deterred Chelsea. The Parisians, meanwhile, have identified the Nigerian as the perfect candidate to replace Kylian Mbappe but are trailing the Blues in the race.

Blues suffer Jules Kounde blow

Jules Kounde has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Jules Kounde this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the French defender has no desire to leave Barcelona at the moment. HITC recently reported that the Blues sent scouts to watch Kounde in action during the Blaugrana’s UEFA Champions League game at Napoli.

With Thiago Silva’s future up in the air and Trevoh Chalobah also likely to leave, a new defender is fast becoming a priority for Pochettino. Kounde has established himself as a first-team regular at the Camp Nou this season, registering 33 appearances across competitions, including 31 starts.

He could have been a perfect addition to the London giants’ squad, but it appears that a move is out of the question this year.

Chelsea slammed for signing Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Football pundit Janusz Michallik reckons the Blues made a mistake by signing Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian attacker arrived at the club in January 2023, with the Premier League giants pipping Arsenal to his services. However, Mudryk has been a disappointment. This season, the 23-year-old has registered just four goals and three assists in 26 outings across competitions.

Speaking on ESPN, Michallik also questioned Mudryk’s mentality.

“Well, he’s a mistake obviously. You have to wonder about his mentality as well. I mean, first and foremost, I feel for him because by the sounds (of it) he himself didn’t want to go to Chelsea, wanted to go to Arsenal, and, obviously, it didn’t happen for him,” said Michallik.

The London giants reportedly paid £88.5 million for the Ukrainian, and that already looks like a poor decision.